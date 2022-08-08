ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star Louisiana safety set to announce commitment on Monday

By Tyler Nettuno
The Tigers have missed on some in-state targets this cycle, but they’ve seen some recent positive momentum recruiting the state of Louisiana over the last month and change.

Coach Brian Kelly could land another big-time prospect from the boot on Monday, as four-star Zachary safety Kylin Jackson is set to announce his commitment at noon CT. LSU is seen as the favorite for Jackson, who is the No. 167 player and No. 10 safety in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.

He has taken four unofficial visits to Baton Rouge, first in October and most recently on July 29. The Tigers hold the lone Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports, and they are a 97.6% favorite per On3, with Texas A&M being the closest competitor.

Last week, On3’s Sam Spiegelman reported that LSU “remains in a strong position” for Jackson but that a late push from the Aggies has made things interesting. Sources told Spiegelman that Jackson could look to push back his decision to mull things over, but as of Sunday night, Jackson is still scheduled to make a decision Monday.

It sounds like it’s a two-team race, and keeping a prospect like Jackson in Louisiana while beating out Jimbo Fisher would be a two birds with one stone type of situation for Kelly.

