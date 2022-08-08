Read full article on original website
Whoever says TikTok is a waste of time, isn't using the app right. This past Monday (August 8th) I was scrolling my "For You" page when a video of a man hearing his own song on the radio popped up. As I watched his heartfelt reaction to hearing his song get played, I realized the song was about Wadena, Minnesota.
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
James “Corky” Mark, 75, of Fergus Falls, died Wed-nesday, August 3, 2022 at Fairview Health in Minneapolis. He was born March 24, 1947 in Parkers Prairie to Henry and Angela (Conn) Mark. Corky was baptized in Parkers Prairie and confirmed at Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church. At a young age, he moved with his family to Dalton. He attended country school at District 20 and graduated from Underwood High School in 1964. Corky joined the Army Reserve in Fergus Falls and was enlisted for 4 years. He went to work for Mark Sand and Gravel, Burgess Construction and Johnson Brothers Construction. During his time with Johnson Brothers, he was sent to Nigeria to work on a bridge project for 6 weeks. Corky then went to work for Ames Construction out of Burnsville, MN. Corky enjoyed his work building roads and bridges. He worked for 20 years as a superintendent for Ames Construction and hired many local people. Retired in 2008. May 5, 1973 he was united in marriage to Bonnie Finkelson at Zion Church in Dalton. The couple made their home in Dalton. Corky enjoyed hunting and fishing, elk hunting in Colorado and his final elk hunting trip to New Mexico where he was successful in harvesting an elk. He loved his morning coffee with friends, enjoyed his Sunday dinners with family and spending time with his grandchildren. Corky also enjoyed all of his “toys”, raised beef cattle and farmed for several years. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Fergus Falls; his children, Amy (John) Busko of Fergus Falls and Jason “Buck” (Lindsay) Mark of Fergus Falls; four grandchildren, Harlow “Harley”, Brynlee “Brindle”, Dayton “Bud” and Baylee “Bumper”; two brothers, Curtis (Donna) Mark of Dalton and John (Kim) Mark of Dalton; numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Ethel Finkelson. Visitation was Monday, August 8, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton. Memorial Service was Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNilson.com.
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Concert goers at WE Fest held out through some severe weather last night, which may be the first time the festival has ever had to make the call to not put a headlining performer on stage. “Very unfortunate, and we wish she would’ve...
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D. was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual was held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in the...
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive continues to work to end food insecurity in the FM metro with another food drive that brings in one of its biggest hauls. They say the community support will help hundreds of people that are struggling in shelters with a lack of supplies.
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”. A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, recognizing the facility as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. This is the first time Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has received the honor, ranking 17th out of 819 in...
