James “Corky” Mark, 75, of Fergus Falls, died Wed-nesday, August 3, 2022 at Fairview Health in Minneapolis. He was born March 24, 1947 in Parkers Prairie to Henry and Angela (Conn) Mark. Corky was baptized in Parkers Prairie and confirmed at Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church. At a young age, he moved with his family to Dalton. He attended country school at District 20 and graduated from Underwood High School in 1964. Corky joined the Army Reserve in Fergus Falls and was enlisted for 4 years. He went to work for Mark Sand and Gravel, Burgess Construction and Johnson Brothers Construction. During his time with Johnson Brothers, he was sent to Nigeria to work on a bridge project for 6 weeks. Corky then went to work for Ames Construction out of Burnsville, MN. Corky enjoyed his work building roads and bridges. He worked for 20 years as a superintendent for Ames Construction and hired many local people. Retired in 2008. May 5, 1973 he was united in marriage to Bonnie Finkelson at Zion Church in Dalton. The couple made their home in Dalton. Corky enjoyed hunting and fishing, elk hunting in Colorado and his final elk hunting trip to New Mexico where he was successful in harvesting an elk. He loved his morning coffee with friends, enjoyed his Sunday dinners with family and spending time with his grandchildren. Corky also enjoyed all of his “toys”, raised beef cattle and farmed for several years. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Fergus Falls; his children, Amy (John) Busko of Fergus Falls and Jason “Buck” (Lindsay) Mark of Fergus Falls; four grandchildren, Harlow “Harley”, Brynlee “Brindle”, Dayton “Bud” and Baylee “Bumper”; two brothers, Curtis (Donna) Mark of Dalton and John (Kim) Mark of Dalton; numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Ethel Finkelson. Visitation was Monday, August 8, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton. Memorial Service was Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNilson.com.

FERGUS FALLS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO