26 Locations From Movies & TV I Had No Idea Were Actually Iceland

I recently got back from Iceland, and was reading The Witcher whenever we had some down time. Even though that series comes from Poland, I was struck by how at home the fantastical storytelling felt among the fjords, glaciers, and volcanoes of the massive island.
I'm far from the first person to be pulled in by Iceland's mythical setting. It's been home to fables since around 800, and the land keeps inspiring new generations of storytellers. Today, many movies and TV shows film in Iceland's sprawling lava fields, glaciers, and black sand beaches.
1. Game of Thrones — Kirkjufell Mountain (and many more locations)
2. The Northman — Svínafellsjökull Glacier
3. James Bond ( A View to a Kill & Die Another Day ) — Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon
4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — Black sand beaches
5. Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Around Mývatn and the Krafla volcano
6. Batman Begins — Svínafellsjökull Glacier
7. Interstellar — Svínafellsjökull Glacier
8. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty — Stykkishólmur
9. The Fate of the Furious — Lake Mývatn
10. The Tree of Life — Krafla Volcano
11. Journey to the Center of the Earth — Snæfellsjökull National Park
12. Captain America: Civil War — Vík
13. Justice League — Djúpavík
14. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — Undisclosed location in Iceland
15. Vikings — Skógafoss
16. Blade Runner 2049 — Black sand beaches
17. Lamb — Outside Akureyri
18. Stardust — Diamond Beach near Jökulsárlón
19. Thor: The Dark World — Outside Reykjavík
20. Foundation — Undisclosed location in Iceland
21. The Tomorrow War — Virkisjokull Glacier
22. Prometheus — Dettifoss
23. Lost in Space — Dyrhólaey (and black sand beaches)
24. Oblivion — Hrossaborg crater
25. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword — Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon
26. Bonus: Death Stranding — The lava fields and black sand beaches inspired the game's aesthetic
Which shows and movies set in Iceland did I miss? Let me know in the comments!
