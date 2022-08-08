ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Tragic mystery as Brit mum dies on flight in front of her kids who sat with her body for 8hrs as family moved back to UK

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17V22x_0h8xOJ5l00

A BRIT mum suddenly passed away in front of her husband and kids while on a flight back to the UK.

Helen Rhodes was excitedly heading home with her family on August 5 for a "new adventure" after living in Hong Kong for 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBrdr_0h8xOJ5l00
The mum tragically passed away while on the flight from Hong Kong with her family Credit: GoFundMe

But a few hours into the long-haul flight, the midwife was found unresponsive after seemingly falling asleep.

Helen was unable to be resuscitated on board the aircraft.

Harrowingly, her devastated children had to sit next to their mum who had fallen into a "breathless sleep" for another eight hours.

She was cradled by her loved ones until the plane eventually landed in Frankfurt, Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErSaF_0h8xOJ5l00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjdZn_0h8xOJ5l00

Although it was "extremely traumatising" for her family, they found comfort in the fact they could say their goodbyes to her.

The mum's body remained in the German city while her heartbroken husband and kids continued onto the UK.

A GoFundMe has been launched by Helen's pal Jayne Jeje to fund the repatriation of her body as well as funeral costs.

She described the midwife as a "devoted wife and mother" who "was the glue that held her family together."

Jayne wrote: "This fundraiser is to honor this lovely woman who was loved by so many, a dear friend who touched so many people.

"We can only hope she knew how much she meant to us., and how her void can never be filled.

"How this loss is so painful and surreal. The grief we feel is paralyzing. Yet, we feel lucky to have known her."

The family had been living in Tung Chung, Hong Kong, for over a decade and were returning home to live in the UK.

Their devastated neighbours had looked forward to welcoming them home and told of their shock today.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, told The Sun: “It’s devastating. We haven’t seen them yet.

“She was a lovely person, they used to come every summer for the holidays.

“It’s heartbreaking for the kids, they must be devastated. They were in their early teens and she was in her mid-40s."

She was a lovely person. They used to come every summer for the holidays.

She added: “We only saw them every summer but they were lovely people. They were going to come back and start a new life here."

John Moore, 87, added: “They were just looking forward to coming home. She was a lovely lady.

“Her mother was here today breaking the news to us.

“They dropped off in Germany. Terrible, I was looking forward to seeing her.”

Helen had not seen her relatives of aging parents since the pandemic began - and tragically never got to see them again.

During her time there she had become "the pulse of her community" and a key member of a local motherhood group.

Jayne said Helen's profession and "generosity with her time" made her the first port of call for other mums with any medical-related questions.

The midwife had also created her own business making bespoke bows and accessories during her time in Asia.

The fundraiser has already raised a whopping £10,281 of its £20,000 goal after just 24 hours.

Comments / 25

bob54
1d ago

There are such things as sleep apnea and blood clots. People are packed like tuna in those planes, on long flights. it's impossible to even stretch out your legs. Condolences to her family.

Reply
9
Ik
1d ago

Another person dies unexpectedly - my friend lost her 50-year-old son for no reason, 4 more people I know who friends lost people who are in good shape just died in their sleep! No way taking any more vaccines

Reply(4)
13
Denise Deason Hinton
1d ago

SHUT UP YOU UNVAXED PEOPLE. Everything isn't about the shots which you do need. Show some compassion why don't you if you even know what that is!

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mums#Brit#Maternity#Sat#Uk#German#Tung C
Daily Mail

Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed

A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
HEALTH
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
661K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy