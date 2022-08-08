Is I Just Killed My Dad on Netflix based on a true story?

I JUST Killed My Dad is set to be Netflix’s next big documentary miniseries.

The new three-part series is based on a true-crime tale - the real life story of Anthony Templet.

Is I Just Killed My Dad based on a true story?

Netflix documentary I Just Killed My Dad delves into the abuse Anthony was subjected to throughout his childhood and how it all led up to one crazy night in June 2019 in which he shot his Dad.

Anthony was technically a missing child after he was kidnapped by his father when he was just five.

Burt Templet manipulated and controlled his son for years, with Anthony telling the judge that he had not been allowed to attend school and had never completed a grade.

Anthony had all his movements tracked by a mobile phone, and Burt even installed CCTV cameras around the home to keep tabs on his son.

Anthony Templet reveals all in the new three part docuseries Credit: Netflix

On June 3, 2019, Anthony, then 17, shot and killed his dad, phoning 911 and saying: "I just killed my dad. i shot him three times."

The teen's circumstances posed a dilemma to authorities over whether the act was considered self-defense or murder.

The official synopsis for I Just Killed My Dad reads: “Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it.

“But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family.”

Who stars in I Just Killed My Dad?

Unlike many documentaries, Templet himself appears in the documentary to talk about what happened and why.

The trailer features him insisting: “I shouldn’t be charged with anything because I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Templet is expected to explain the night in question when he made the chilling call to 911 and calmly told the operator: “I just killed my dad. I shot him three times.”

Explaining his abuse he has also told of being "punched and thrown and kicked" during his dad's fits of rage, and "sometimes it wouldn’t stop for hours".

Anthony recalls: “He always wanted to know everything.

"I was always being tracked by something, whether it be a camera or mobile app.

“He wanted to be in control of everything, of me and the rest of the family in that house.

"I knew he was trying to control me.”

How to watch I Just Killed My Dad

The show delving into the shooting is set to be released on Netflix.

The three part series will be available to stream on August 9, 2022.