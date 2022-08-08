ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fans are all saying same thing after Man Utd release canary green third kit just hours after humiliating Brighton loss

By Joshua Jones
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED fans blasted the club as pictures of their garish new third kit surfaced just hours after the humiliating defeat to Brighton.

The Red Devils were left red faced after the crushing blow to start the new Premier League season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZV0L_0h8xLkcd00
The Manchester United third kit for the 2022-23 season has been leaked Credit: Manchester United, Adidas, @UtdWays
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGOnh_0h8xLkcd00
England Lionesses hero Alessia Russo models the bright green jersey Credit: Manchester United, Adidas, @UtdWays

Erik ten Hag's side were undone by two Pascal Gross finishes in the first half at Old Trafford on Sunday.

A scrappy Alexis MacAllister own goal gave United a lifeline but they could not find the equaliser as much of the pre-season optimism evaporated in the Manchester sunshine.

Then, to make matters worse, the club's shocking canary green third kit was splashed across social media on Monday morning.

Although the kit has not officially been released by United just yet, the green number was leaked earlier in the year.

And now pictures of Hannibal Mejbri and Euro 2022 hero Alessia Russo modelling the jersey are on Instagram.

The shirt has a round-neck collar and darker green lines diagonally dashing across the shirt with the club crest on a shelf background.

But the Instagram post from Stretford Paddock sparked some hilarious responses from supporters, as someone dubbed it a "wannabee Norwich" kit.

One said: "Same colour as Ten Hag's face after first 45 minutes of the season opener."

Another wrote: "Manchester United's new third kit is just as vile as the team's performance."

A third added: "How’s about they sign some new players to wear it."

And a fourth user commented: "Even adidas is Glazers Out 🔰", referencing the original Newton Heath gold and green colours now synonymous with protests against the unpopular owners.

New United boss Ten Hag was not happy with what he saw at Old Trafford - and drowned his sorrows by heading out for an Italian at a plush restaurant in Hale.

The Dutchman admitted: “It is a hell of a job.

"It’s definitely a setback. It’s a real disappointment and we have to deal with it.

“I am not satisfied, totally, because we lose and it’s not necessary. We should have done things better.

“We gave two easy balls away and the organisation was a big mistake. We made it clear how to deal with situations. It was unnecessary.

“We have to take the lessons and learn quickly from it. We don’t have time and we have to deliver.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtHn2_0h8xLkcd00
United endured a nightmare start to the new season by losing to Brighton Credit: Reuters

