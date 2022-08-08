Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Reselling new cars suddenly comes with "absolutely insane" profit
The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping. Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind...
nextbigfuture.com
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
FOXBusiness
Ford sales skyrocketed in July as other automakers crashed
Ford is cruising into the second half of 2022. Hot on the heels of second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, the company now reports that its July deliveries of Ford and Lincoln vehicles were up 36.6% compared to the same month last year. The rest of the automakers that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carscoops
Study Finds 25% Of Car Buyers Won’t Return To Dealership That Charged Above MSRP
A new study from GfK AutoMobility should put automakers and price gouging dealers on alert as it reveals markups are a surefire way to hurt both of their reputations. According to the study, 80% of car buyers in May and June paid MSRP or above. That’s a sign of the times, but a whopping 34% paid fees they had never heard of before, presumably an effort by dealers to pad their bottom line.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022?
As the price and wait for new cars increases, people are reconsidering costly repairs to older cars. The post Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
BMW Z4 To Get Manual Transmission From Toyota Supra
While car enthusiasts will claim to only buy vehicles with a manual transmission, sales numbers tell a different story. Manual sales dwindle with each passing year, as even purpose-built enthusiast cars only come with an automatic gearbox. Take the 2022 BMW Z4 Roadster as an example; it's been on the market for a few years now and only offers a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic.
Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas
With a Toyota hybrid vehicle, you can count on high fuel economy. However, some of the Toyota hybrids have especially eye-opening efficiency figures, making them great options for saving money on gas. The post Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s
It isn’t a secret that the Ford Maverick pickup truck has been a hit with buyers. However, the compact pickup truck’s popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Sales for the Honda Civic and Toyota RAV4 are down, but demand for the Maverick remains high. The Ford Maverick is snatching buyers from well-established customer bases. The … The post The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission?
Hyundai is one of the most popular automakers. Which new Hyundai offers a manual transmission? The post What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Bought Sight Unseen: 1980 Toyota Pickup Built for Overlanding
When Toyota hit North America with its first 4x4 pickup in 1979, the compact pickup caught the eye of four-wheelers nationwide, who loved its clean lines, solid front axle, leaf springs, two-speed T-case, four- or five-speed manual transmission, and fuel-efficient 20R 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Those were the very attributes that...
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
MotorTrend Magazine
Future Cars: Honda's Electric Revolution Begins With the 2024 Honda Prologue
WHAT IT IS: The 2024 Honda Prologue will be the manufacturer's first dedicated electric SUV. It will use a General Motors chassis and battery, and GM will build it. WHY IT MATTERS: Although late to the game, Honda plans to sell 300,000 electric vehicles in North America by 2026 and half a million by 2030. The Prologue will be Honda's first of several new EVs. But with other automakers bringing competitive vehicles, we'll have to see if the Prologue has enough to win over Americans. The first image shows a long wheelbase and lots of black cladding to emphasize outdoorsy vibes, but we've yet to hear any details regarding its powertrain, range, or other specs.
8 Tips To Get the Best Deal on Your New Car
Although it's been nearly two years since a microchip shortage turned the auto industry into a market defined by scant choices, high prices and long waits, not much has changed despite the fact that...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Best Jeep Parts and Accessories
Disclosure: MotorTrend may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our affiliate links. There are thousands of parts and accessories to choose from when building your Jeep. Some will enhance the look of your vehicle, while others will improve its performance. High-quality off-road parts and accessories for your Jeep are easy to find if you're looking in the right place. With retail stores and installation centers located from coast to coast and easy ordering online, 4 Wheel Parts is your partner in getting the best of everything for your Jeep.
Autoblog
Car buyers paying more than MSRP feel lasting resentment
Last month, Cox Automotive research uncovered a brace of unpleasant findings for car buyers. The average transaction price for a new car hit $48,043. That figure was a ridiculous $895 more than the month before, and an even more ridiculous 12.7% more than in June 2021. And buyers were, on average, paying $1,000 over MSRP for the first half of this year. Research firm GfK Automotive has put numbers to the results of these market distortions — numbers that could help make sense about why OEMs continue to push various tactics to tamp down dealer markups. The short of it is that through May and June, GfK says 80% of car buyers paid MSRP or above, including 34% who "paid fees they had never heard of before." Afterward, data from roughly 40,000 shoppers showed that "Paying above MSRP leaves car buyers with strong negative feelings toward auto brands, dealerships."
Comments / 0