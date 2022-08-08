WHAT IT IS: The 2024 Honda Prologue will be the manufacturer's first dedicated electric SUV. It will use a General Motors chassis and battery, and GM will build it. WHY IT MATTERS: Although late to the game, Honda plans to sell 300,000 electric vehicles in North America by 2026 and half a million by 2030. The Prologue will be Honda's first of several new EVs. But with other automakers bringing competitive vehicles, we'll have to see if the Prologue has enough to win over Americans. The first image shows a long wheelbase and lots of black cladding to emphasize outdoorsy vibes, but we've yet to hear any details regarding its powertrain, range, or other specs.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO