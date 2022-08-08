Read full article on original website
Related
Two Women Injured in JoCo Rollover
Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Sharon A. Miller of Warrensburg, pulled out onto US 50 eastbound from West Young Street and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevy Spark, driven by 23-year-old Krysten A. Ford of Odessa, around 7 a.m.
kmmo.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG
A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
Sedalia Woman, Marshall Man Injured in Saline County Rollover
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday evening in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevrolet, driven by 22-year-old Samantha J. Byers of Sedalia, was on Wildcat Road at 250th Road around 7:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway at a high rate of speed, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
MIAMI WOMAN INJURED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 41 IN SALINE COUNTY
A 33-year-old Miami woman was injured in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday, August 9. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Tara A. Hopkins of Miami struck a television in the roadway on 41 Highway one mile north of Route-NN. The front passenger side tire of the vehicle blew out causing Hopkins to lose control and proceed to travel off the east side of the highway striking a utility pole and overturning.
Raymore teen, 17, drowns in Jackson County lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Raymore teen died last weekend after drowning in Blue Springs Lake.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Independence
A motorcyclist has died Monday in a crash where Independence police say they were driving carelessly.
Interstate 70 back open after multi-vehicle crash involving KCK patrol car
I-70 westbound is back open after a multi-vehicle crash involving a KCK patrol car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead after crash in Independence involving motorcycle
A motorcyclist has died after a crash that took place around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Independence, Missouri.
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 10, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. In the early morning hours of August 7th, Officers observed a vehicle with expired registration that was failing to maintain its lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop on it at East Broadway Boulevard and South Marvin Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kelsey E. Van Vickle, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, Van Vickle provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Van Vickle was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and placed on a 24 hour hold for charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender).
KCTV 5
Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Butler man killed in 2 vehicle crash on Highway AA
A Butler, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway AA in Bates County Monday afternoon.
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
1 injured in Independence house fire
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0