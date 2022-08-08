ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian forces are using deadly butterfly mines in Donbas that maim children who mistake them for toys, Britain’s MoD warns

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Putin's forces are laying 'indiscriminate' butterfly landmines that children could confuse for toys in eastern Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has warned.

Anti-personnel PFM-1 mines deployed in the Soviet Afghan War are thought to have 'maimed high numbers of children who mistook them for toys', the British MoD stated in its daily bulletin on the conflict.

The MoD added: 'It is highly likely that the Soviet-era stock being used by Russia will have degraded over time and are now highly unreliable and unpredictable.

'This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMoEg_0h8xKZpJ00
The relatively small mines can be dropped by rockets and contain 37g of deadly explosives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipl3R_0h8xKZpJ00
The small mines were outlawed by the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty - but Russia did not sign the law
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SabS6_0h8xKZpJ00
An unexploded Russian landmine is pictured at a bombed-out civilian site in Mariupol, August 1. It's thought thousands of the anti-personnel devices have been placed throughout Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHbsh_0h8xKZpJ00

Each PFM-1 mine contains 37 grams of explosives - enough to blow off an adult's foot, according to Forbes.

They can also be transported by rockets, which can drop the mines onto street surfaces without detonating them.

Human Rights Watch estimates thousands of Russian landmines have been laid in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and the Donbas.

Some are activated by contact, with others detonating at random intervals, posing a significant threat to civilians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VWbl_0h8xKZpJ00
A Jack Russell named Patron is pictured sniffing out landmines in Kharkiv early in the conflict 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTfwO_0h8xKZpJ00
A railway worker is pictured escorting a small child onto an evacuation train in the Donbas

That's despite Ukraine being party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty - although Russia did not sign the agreement.

A Russian diplomat told the UN General Assembly in 2020 that Moscow 'shares the goals of the treaty and supports a world free of mines', but views them as 'an effective way of ensuring the security of Russia's borders'.

Russia has accused Ukraine of placing landmines in its own towns and cities, an allegation Human Rights Watch found 'no credible information' to support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdSco_0h8xKZpJ00
A group of children are accompanied onto a train at Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jJMj_0h8xKZpJ00
A brave resident of Donetsk takes a picture of a signposted landmine on a busy street (July 31)

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Russian World#Britain#Mines#Ukraine War#Mod#The Ministry Of Defence#British#Soviet#Sumy#The Un General Assembly
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Spoon-bender Uri Geller warns Putin he will use 'every last molecule of my mind power' to ensure Russian nuclear missiles launched towards Britain 'backfire on you'

Self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has stepped in to pull the world back from the brink of World War 3 with a truly mind-bending warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The illusionist and TV personality, who has seemingly added master negotiator and savant of international geopolitics to his CV, yesterday posted a dramatic video to Twitter in which he personally called out Putin for nuclear sabre-rattling.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
ACCIDENTS
960 The Ref

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

532K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy