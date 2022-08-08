ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

French woman is mauled by a polar bear after it wandered into a tour group's campsite on remote Norwegian Arctic island

By Jack Newman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A French woman has been mauled by a polar bear which had wandered into her tour group's campsite on a remote Norwegian Arctic island.

The tourist was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland.

The campsite is across a fjord from Longyearbyen, the main settlement in the Svalbard archipelago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YltEi_0h8xK6Yj00
A French woman has been mauled by a polar bear which had wandered into her tour group's campsite on a remote Norwegian Arctic island (file image of a polar bear in Svalbard)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPRoJ_0h8xK6Yj00
The tourist was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago

Authorities responded to the news of the attack by flying out in a helicopter, according to chief superintendent Stein Olav Bredli.

'The French woman suffered injuries to an arm. Shots were fired at the polar bear, which was scared away from the area,' he said.

Authorities said the woman's injuries were not life-threatening but further details were not disclosed. She was flown by helicopter to hospital in Longyearbyen.

The main newspaper on the Arctic archipelago, Svalbardposten, said the victim was a woman in her 40s, and quoted local hospital official Solveig Jacobsen as saying she was slightly injured.

Mr Bredli said the polar bear was injured and 'our people on site are considering what to do with it'.

Svalbard is dotted with warnings about polar bears. Visitors who choose to sleep outdoors receive warnings from authorities that people must carry firearms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ni8S_0h8xK6Yj00
Johan Jacobus Kootte was killed in 2020 while he was lying in his tent in a camping area near the town Longyearbyen in Svalbard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogxqQ_0h8xK6Yj00
 Mr Kootee, a seasonal worker on the island, was ripped from his tent by the animal while he slept

At least five people have been killed by polar bears since the 1970s, most recently in 2020 when a 38-year-old Dutch man was killed.

Johan Jacobus Kootte was killed during the night while he was lying in his tent in a camping area near the town Longyearbyen, on the island of Svalbard, which is 800 miles from the North Pole.

The 38-year-old was seriously wounded during the attack and died soon after.

The bear was then found dead in a car park near the airport having been shot by locals.

An estimated 20,000-25,000 polar bears live in the Arctic.

In 2015, a polar bear dragged a Czech tourist out of his tent as he and others were camping north of Longyearbyen, clawing his back before being driven away by gunshots.

The bear was later found and killed by authorities.

Comments / 84

Regal Journey
2d ago

Haven't people already doomed these poor creatures to the verge of extinction. They are not cute and cuddly. They are carnivores and most of them are starving thanks to mankind.

Reply(24)
51
Just Sayin
2d ago

I feel bad for the woman who got mauled but, you got the story wrong. The actual headline should be......".Lady was mauled after she and her group wandered into a polar bears living area". I dont think that polar bears are thriving and are experiencing huge gains in their numbers. The loss of their habitat to global warming is making it more difficult for them to hunt on the sea ice. Many adult and cub bears are starving. Polar bear numbers are falling......

Reply(1)
31
Cheryl McLaughlin
1d ago

Let's get one thing straight!! The area is not "your" campsite!! This is the natural habitat for this animal. If you plop yourself in the middle of his feeding route that's your problem!! I have no sympathy!

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows

A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic#Polar Bears#Campsite#Accident#French#Sveasletta#Norwegian#Longyearbyen#Dutch
The Independent

Emaciated beluga whale stranded in River Seine to be given vitamins as it refuses food

French authorities are to give vitamins to a starving beluga whale stranded in the River Seine near Paris after it refused food. The cetacean was first spotted coasting along the Seine on Tuesday, miles away from the colder Arctic water it is used to, and has now swum 44 miles north of Paris. Refusing any food it has been given, environmental experts worry that they are in a “race against the clock” to save the beluga. Lamya Essemlali, president of marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, said: “It is really extremely thin. Its bones are protruding. I don’t...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
MINNESOTA STATE
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

British boy, 8, attacked by three sharks on holiday in Bahamas ‘like scene from Jaws’

An eight-year-old British boy was ravaged by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas in an attack that “was like a scene out of Jaws”. Finley Downer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had to be dragged out of the water by his sister Lilly and rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his legs. His family had been on a five-island tour package, which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs and nurse sharks at Compass Cay. His father Michael, 44, told The Sun: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.” He said that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

532K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy