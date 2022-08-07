The First African American Marine to Ever Be Raised to the Rank of Four-star General.

Gen. Michael E. Langley, the first African American to ever be promoted to the rank of four-star general in the history of the Marine Corps, credited his father with encouraging him to “reach high” and predicted that his elevation, which took place on Saturday, will have an effect on younger people. Gen. Michael E. Langley was the first African American to ever be promoted to the rank of four-star general in the history of the Marine Corps.

Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana; but, due to the fact that his father was in the Air Force, he spent the majority of his youth moving around to different military bases all over the country. In 1985, when he had finished his studies at the University of Texas at Arlington, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and worked his way up to the rank of second lieutenant during the course of his service.

“My daddy encouraged me to aim high, so I aimed as high as I could and found the few and the proud,” Langley said during a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington that was also attended by his father and other members of his family. The ceremony was held in honor of Langley’s promotion to the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Although it can trace its roots all the way back to 1775, the United States Marine Corps did not start actively recruiting black men into its ranks until the year 1942. This about-face

It wasn’t until 1948 that President Harry Truman issued an order that led to the integration of the military services in the United States of America, which had previously been segregated. A significant event that took place thirty years later occurred when the first African American Marine to ever serve in the Marine Corps was elevated to the rank of one-star general in the year 1979.

In June, the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, made the announcement that President Joe Biden had put in a recommendation for Langley to be elevated to the rank of general. Langley’s nomination was supported by Austin. In conjunction with the promotion, the individual was assigned the responsibility of commanding the United States Africa Command, which has its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. On Monday, the Senate voted to accept his appointment to the job and give it its blessing.

A report that was published by the Marine Corps states that Lieutenant Colonel Langley made the following statement during the event on Saturday: “the milestone and what it means to the Corps is pretty essential.” “Not because of the impression it will leave in history, but because of what it will affect moving forward, particularly for those younger individuals across society who want to achieve and look at the Marine Corps as an opportunity,”