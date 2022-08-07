ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

The First African American Marine to Ever Be Raised to the Rank of Four-star General.

By Nayla
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RM2YV_0h8xJsMn00

Gen. Michael E. Langley, the first African American to ever be promoted to the rank of four-star general in the history of the Marine Corps, credited his father with encouraging him to “reach high” and predicted that his elevation, which took place on Saturday, will have an effect on younger people. Gen. Michael E. Langley was the first African American to ever be promoted to the rank of four-star general in the history of the Marine Corps.

Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana; but, due to the fact that his father was in the Air Force, he spent the majority of his youth moving around to different military bases all over the country. In 1985, when he had finished his studies at the University of Texas at Arlington, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and worked his way up to the rank of second lieutenant during the course of his service.

“My daddy encouraged me to aim high, so I aimed as high as I could and found the few and the proud,” Langley said during a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington that was also attended by his father and other members of his family. The ceremony was held in honor of Langley’s promotion to the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Although it can trace its roots all the way back to 1775, the United States Marine Corps did not start actively recruiting black men into its ranks until the year 1942. This about-face

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09A0Ta_0h8xJsMn00

It wasn’t until 1948 that President Harry Truman issued an order that led to the integration of the military services in the United States of America, which had previously been segregated. A significant event that took place thirty years later occurred when the first African American Marine to ever serve in the Marine Corps was elevated to the rank of one-star general in the year 1979.

In June, the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, made the announcement that President Joe Biden had put in a recommendation for Langley to be elevated to the rank of general. Langley’s nomination was supported by Austin. In conjunction with the promotion, the individual was assigned the responsibility of commanding the United States Africa Command, which has its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. On Monday, the Senate voted to accept his appointment to the job and give it its blessing.

A report that was published by the Marine Corps states that Lieutenant Colonel Langley made the following statement during the event on Saturday: “the milestone and what it means to the Corps is pretty essential.” “Not because of the impression it will leave in history, but because of what it will affect moving forward, particularly for those younger individuals across society who want to achieve and look at the Marine Corps as an opportunity,”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
Shreveport, LA
Government
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy