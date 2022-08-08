Read full article on original website
IFC Films Buys ‘The Lost King’ Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Debut
Click here to read the full article. IFC Films nabbed North American rights to “The Lost King,” which will have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Stephen Frears, the feel-good true story stars Sally Hawkins as Philippa Langley, an amateur historian who uncovered the remains of King Richard the III after they had been lost for 500 years. Langley spent years researching — and searching — for the remnants, even when family, friends and academics openly doubted her. Steve Coogan (who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Pope) is playing Philippa’s husband, John Langley. “The Lost...
‘Batgirl’ Filmmakers On Warner Bros Discovery Discarding Movie: “It Is Critical That Our Work Be Shown To Audiences”
Click here to read the full article. The day after the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery completely shelved the HBO Max DC movie Batgirl which is in post production, the pic’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have responded with a statement. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves,” said the duo in an Instagram...
Hong Sangsoo’s ‘Walk Up’ Acquired by Cinema Guild Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Cinema Guild has acquired the North American distribution rights for Hong Sangsoo’s upcoming film “Walk Up.” The film will world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will also play in competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Cinema Guild will open the film in theaters in 2023 following its release of Hong’s other 2022 title, “The Novelist’s Film,” this fall. Kwon Haehyo, in his ninth film for Hong, plays Byungsoo, a film director who goes with his daughter, an aspiring interior designer, to a building owned by an old...
All the Films and Shows HBO Max Quietly Removed [Updated]
HBO Max continues to quietly pull more content from its streaming library. Along with the six Warner Bros. films the streaming service pulled over the past few weeks, we have since learned the streamer has removed more titles from its library than we first thought. And apparently, more cuts are coming as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge its two streaming services–HBO Max and Discovery+–by the summer of 2023, according to IndieWire.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
The Best Free Movies Online And Where To Watch Them
Yes, streaming services that offer free movies to watch online do exist! But what are the best to choose from?
'John Wick 4' Director Shares Update On The Movie: 'We're Dangerously Close'
"John Wick: Chapter 4" director Chad Stahelski has revealed the highly anticipated installment of the popular action franchise was going to be "longer" than the previous three movies. The 53-year-old director also praised the VFX music of the flick. "It's longer than the other three, but not that long. We're...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (July 22)
It’s been some time since the last bumper crop of new streaming service arrivals, and this weekend’s roundup remains relatively lukewarm thanks to a string of franchise-free additions to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max. Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man – fronted by the imposing...
‘Nope’s Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya Will Team Up Again, but not as Director and Actor
Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya just collaborated as director-actor with 'Nope,' and they’ll team up again, but not in their typical way.
Warner Bros. Films No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max After 45 Days
The days of streaming a Warner Bros. film on HBO Max beginning 45 days after theatrical release are now over. Warner Bros. Discovery has reversed course on the practice, which was common for the first half of 2022, and moving forward, the timing of releases of Warner Bros. films’ premieres on the streamer will be decided on a case-by-case basis, multiple news outlets report.
‘Elvis’: Here’s When the Biopic Hits Streaming
Have you been waiting for the Elvis movie to hit streaming services so you could watch the King’s biopic in the comfort of your own living room couch?. We’ve got some good news for you. Starting Tuesday, Elvis hits several digital platforms. But it’ll still cost you to watch it.
Margaret Qualley And Geraldine Viswanathan To Star In Ethan Coen’s First Solo Directing Outing
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Coen looks to have found the leads for his untitled pic at Working Title and Focus Features. Sources tell Deadline that Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan are set to star in the film, which will marks Coen’s first time directing a film on his own after having spent his movie career co-directing and writing with his brother Joel. As of now, plot and character details are being kept under wraps for the new pic, which Ethan Coen co-wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke. They are also producing with Robert Graf and Working...
How to watch I Am Groot online: stream the new Marvel series on Disney Plus
The galaxy’s most adorable alien infant just got his own show! I Am Groot will chart the amusing misadventures of Marvel’s pint-sized superhero as he encounters all kinds of strange extra-terrestrial beings. Below we explain how you can watch I Am Groot online now and at only $13.99 with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab).
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9
On Monday, The Terminal List was booted from the No. 1 spot after more than a month on the top of Amazon's top 10 shows and movies list. Today, The Terminal List returns to that spot, proving that Chris Pratt's military thriller's stay as the most watched show on Prime Video is interminal. Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, which momentarily toppled The Terminal List, is now at No. 3, one spot behind The Boys. Back on the list is Forever Summer: Hamptons, which sits at No. 10.
Where to Watch and Stream Metalhead Free Online
Cast: Þorbjörg Helga Þorgilsdóttir Ingvar Sigurdsson Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson Hannes Óli Ágústsson. A young girl in 1990s Iceland is caught between the life that took her brother and her own inability to strike out on her own. In her grief, she finds solace in metal and dreams of making her own music.
‘Voodoo Macbeth’ Becomes First USC Originals Pic To Secure Theatrical Release As Lightyear Entertainment Picks Up Rights
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: USC Originals has scored its first theatrical release, in association with Warner Bros., following Lightyear Entertainment’s acquisition of its film, Voodoo Macbeth. The company behind the Oscar-nominated Australian feature Tanna has slated the pic for release across the U.S. and Canada in October. Based on a true story, Voodoo Macbeth follows a young Orson Welles (Jewell Wilson Bridges) and a group of committed artists as they set out to create what is now considered a landmark event in African-American theater history—the Negro Theatre Unit’s revolutionary 1936 production of Macbeth. With FDR’s New Deal providing funding...
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
