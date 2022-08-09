Oak Fire: Full containment expected by Wednesday, CAL FIRE says

CAL FIRE expects to have the Oak Fire fully contained in Mariposa County by Wednesday.

Containment stands at 96% as of Monday evening.

Officials say fire activity has been low the last few days.

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire, which has been burning for over two weeks.

The Oak Fire has destroyed more than 100 homes and 193 structures in total.

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)