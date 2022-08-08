ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning over ‘very infectious’ illness – 4 signs to watch out for

By Terri-Ann Williams
 2 days ago
BRITS have been warned to be on the look out for a 'very infectious' disease that can last for weeks.

Medics shared the main warning signs of glandular fever and said it usually affects teenagers and young adults.

It's commonly referred to as the 'kissing disease' as it can be spread through saliva.

Previous studies have found that outbreaks of the illness peak in the summer months through June to August.

The NHS said that while it can get better with treatment 'it can make you very ill and last for weeks'.

The HSE in Northern Ireland added: "It is sometimes known as infectious mononucleosis or mono."

Medics state that "most people get over glandular fever with no problems".

But for some, the illness can lead to other health complications and conditions including anaemia, pneumonia and neurological illness, such as Guillain-Barre syndrome or Bell's palsy.

What to look out for

The HSE has shared four symptoms to watch out for.

Common symptoms of glandular fever include:

  1. High temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above
  2. Sore throat
  3. Swollen glands in the neck
  4. Extreme tiredness

They added: "You do not usually get glandular fever more than once."

'Kissing disease'

The HSE also shared information on how to stop the spread of the illness that they say is often referred to as the "kissing disease".

They said: "Glandular fever is very infectious. It's passed in saliva and can be spread through:

  • kissing - it is often referred to as the 'kissing disease'
  • exposure to coughs and sneezes
  • sharing eating and drinking utensils, such as cups, glasses and unwashed forks and spoons

And recommend people to wash their hands regularly, wash bedding that might have spit on it, avoid kissing and not to share any cooking or eating utensils.

Treatment

There is no cure for glandular fever and it gets better by itself but there are a few things you can do to ease symptoms.

The HSE recommend rest and sleep, to drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and to take painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen.

Antibiotics will not help because the illness is caused by a virus.

In most cases, you're infectious for seven weeks before you get symptoms.

As soon as you start to feel better though, you can go back to work or school.

Comments / 2

Kim Brailey
2d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Mono...Did you know almost everyone gets it by age 30? Or did the vax make a young person's disease now deadly?

Reply
2
