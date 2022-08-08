Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?
No doubt, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is big, can sling it, and can run it.
NFL・
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman
Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
NFL・
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.
Yardbarker
Broncos' OC Teases 'Down the Field' Attack Quarterbacked by Russell Wilson
Although Russell Wilson wasn't known as one of the most statistically prolific quarterbacks during his 10-year stint in Seattle — on the same scale as, say, a Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, or Aaron Rodgers — he developed a repuation for loving the deep ball. Make no mistake, though;...
Yardbarker
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
FOX Sports
Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The uncertain status of their top two blockers has caused the Green Bay Packers to experiment with different offensive line combinations in training camp. That shuffling could continue right up to the start of the season. David Bakhtiari still isn’t practicing as he recovers...
