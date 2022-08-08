ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Green Bay Packers Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Green Bay Packers. The Packers got their franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, locked up this past offseason, but lost star receiver Davante Adams. That will certainly diminish the Packers' offense, but their defense will be among the league's best once again. If you're curious who the Packers' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Packers roster.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Packers experimenting on O-line with Bakhtiari, Jenkins out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The uncertain status of their top two blockers has caused the Green Bay Packers to experiment with different offensive line combinations in training camp. That shuffling could continue right up to the start of the season. David Bakhtiari still isn’t practicing as he recovers...
GREEN BAY, WI

