Mike Tyson claims he slept with prison counsellor and had to ‘do some really nasty stuff to her’ to reduce sentence

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
 2 days ago

FORMER heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson claimed he had sex with a prison counsellor after being found guilty of rape in 1992.

And shockingly the 56-year-old said he had to "do some really nasty stuff" to the woman in the hope of having his sentence reduced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNmsV_0h8xDDyS00
Mike Tyson was found guilty of rape in 1992 and sentenced to six years inside Credit: AFP

The American's boxing career came to a juddering halt in 1992 when he was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of rape in Indiana.

But he was released in 1995 after serving less than three years of his sentence.

Speaking to Vlad TV, Iron Mike, who made a return to boxing aged 54, revealed all about life behind bars - and sleeping with one of the counsellors at the time.

He explained earlier this year: "I got in trouble like the first six months and stuff, cursing, getting written up. And then by that time, I got the hang of the place. ‘Hey, I know how to do this.’

"Next thing you know, I’m dating one of the counsel workers now, she’s letting me have sex with her now.

“So I’m going good. But the first six months I was getting write-ups, I have to pay that year back.

"[Now] I’m like a star pupil prisoner. Trusty, everything. Then, ‘Hey Mike, remember the first six months you were a prick?’ Boom. They gave me another year.

"So by passing the GED [General Education Department] they took that year away. So I flunked the f***ing GED and got mad, and so I had to start dating this counsellor and stuff, giving her money and doing really some nasty stuff to her, and she let me pass this test.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RLHA_0h8xDDyS00
Tyson served less than three years of his original sentence Credit: Reuters

Tyson then admitted his sentence kept getting reduced - that ultimately led to him continuing his boxing career.

He added: “I came in with 50-something [years]. They cut it all the way down to three years.

“I was doing 69 at first—they gave me 63. Then they took ten off, then it was 53. And then they gave me ten, I had to do three, I got seven on parole, I guess, yeah.”

In an episode of Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, he told presenter Jim Gray how he "had a ball" inside.

He said: “I thought that this was the worst thing that could happen to a human being."

He described how he felt "safe and secure" locked up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cADeO_0h8xDDyS00
Tyson has always maintained his innocence - but a court saw different Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HU2x2_0h8xDDyS00
Mike Tyson made a boxing return in 2020 when he fought fellow Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr Credit: EPA

Tyson then went on to explain a sexual encounter he had in jail with a woman "who worked there" - it is not known if this was the same female he discussed on Vlad TV earlier this year.

He added: "I had a girlfriend and I got a girl pregnant in prison. I was living a life in prison.

"It was just meant to be. I was Mike Tyson and everybody gave me what I wanted.

"Everyone talking like I was some tough guy or some cool guy. I was just a pig."

