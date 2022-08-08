ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years.

Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she was travelling home to the UK with her husband Simon and their son and daughter on August 5 after living in Tung Chung, Hong Kong.

A few hours into the flight, Mrs Rhodes - a midwife - was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. It is believed she passed away in her sleep.

Her body then remained in her seat for eight hours next to her devastated children, before the flight landed in Frankfurt.

Mrs Rhodes' body remains in Germany and is yet to be repatriated. Her husband and two children, Nathan and Emma, had to continue onto the UK without her.

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up by family friend Jayne Jeje to help the family 'honour our dear friend Helen' and to help with unexpected repatriation and funeral expenses. So far it has raised more than £10,000 of a £20,000 target and friends and wellwishers have flooded the site with touching tributes.

Ms Jeje described how the family were ready to 'embark on a new chapter' and Mrs Rhodes was 'looking forward' to seeing her aging parents whom she hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAwnM_0h8xCks600
Helen Rhodes (right) was travelling home to the UK on August 5 with her husband Simon (left) and their two children Nathan and Emma after living in Tung Chung, Hong Kong, for more than 15 years

She wrote: 'Helen and her family wrapped up a life in Hong Kong of over 15 years to embark on a new chapter living back home in the UK.

'Helen was excited and nervous about the move, but looked forward to seeing her family back home, as she had not seen her family or aging parents since the pandemic began. Sadly, she never got to see them again.'

She continued: 'We are still in disbelief and shock about the sudden passing of our dearest friend Helen Rhodes, whose life has touched many people in Hong Kong and the UK.

'Helen was one of a kind, a gem. She was a midwife by profession, and was always willing to lend a helping hand or advice to anyone who needed it.

'Helen loved to talk and made friends easily. She was the pulse of her community in Tung Chung, in Hong Kong.

'She couldn’t walk a few feet and not run into someone she knew by name. She was an early member of a tight knit diverse group, called Tung Chung Mums.

'Over 200 women who first looked to her if they had a question concerning anything medical related.

'Helen always made herself available to help others. She was clever, witty and generous with her time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaPi1_0h8xCks600
A midwife by profession, the 'one of a kind' mother 'lay in a breathless sleep' in her seat for the remaining eight hours of the flight until the plane landed in Frankfurt. Pictured: Hong Kong

She added: 'Helen was sharp and creative. She ran her own business making amazing bespoke bows and accessories. Helen took pride in everything she did, and her bows were exquisite.

'This fundraiser is to honor this lovely woman who was loved by so many, a dear friend who touched so many people.

'We can only hope she knew how much she meant to us and how her void can never be filled.

'How this loss is so painful and surreal. The grief we feel is paralyzing. Yet, we feel lucky to have known her.'

Describing what happened, Ms Jeje said: 'On August 5, 2022. Helen passed away in her sleep on her flight from HK to UK. Helen was found unresponsive a few hours into the flight.

'Despite all efforts, Helen was not able to be resuscitated. This all unfolded in front of her children. For the remaining 8 hours of the flight, Helen lay in a breathless sleep in her seat.

'Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they all had time to say what they needed to say to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVKaz_0h8xCks600
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Jayne Jeje to help the family with unexpected expenses and to 'honour our dear friend Helen'. It has so far raised more than £10,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RRDd_0h8xCks600

'Needless to mention, they are devastated. This loss is unimaginable. Helen was a devoted wife and mother. She was the glue that held her family together.

'After landing in Germany and the protocol that followed, Helen remained in Frankfurt while her husband (Simon) and two young children (Nathan and Emma) had to go on to the UK without her.'

Andrew Spires, admin of Tung Chung Tower Communities' Facebook page, paid tribute to Mrs Rhodes.

He said: 'Sadly Tung Chung's very own Helen Rhodes passed away on a flight back to the UK. She was with her husband Simon, and two kids.

'I knew Helen only on a 'school gates' level but she was the most caring, generous and thoughtful person; also the most chatty! Tung Chung and school pick-up won't be the same without you.

'Wishing all the best to her family going forward - I hope they eventually find some peace.

'Live life to the fullest folks, and hugs the ones you love.'

Comments / 153

Julius R.
2d ago

All planes should have an area for the deceased just in case it happens while inflight. That’s sad the family had to sit for 8hrs and watch her for 8hrs deceased! RIP

Reply(12)
59
Cheryl W.
2d ago

This is a very scary story! I mean to be on a plane go to sleep and not wake up and your small kids are with you. I saw some here would of liked her to be moved. Why? She looked like she was asleep. The hard part for the kids is hearing that mom is gone. Even though gone, them seeing her sleep...probably helped some; they will remember she was at peace. I thought about this for me. Me and daughter is flying to NYC in September. Soon to be 63, and I have bad veins in my legs, so it's my responsibility to get up (use restroom) and move about. Off plane easy to do. I'm not saying this happened to her (blood clot); I'm sharing this is my fear. Because I have a fear of flying, and I will sit there. I had a friend that died because of sitting from Hawaii to Las Vegas and back and did not get up. On her return home she went into hospital with blood clot in lung. She had bad veins in leg. Dr told family she should not have sat in that chair (for all the time) going and returning.

Reply(11)
19
Elizabeth A Hall
2d ago

When it's your time. to go it's your time as far as kids being there it will be better for them in the long run! Death is not to be feared

Reply(2)
15
Related
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's mother will give him 'mouth-to-mouth' if he's denied oxygen: Family wait to find out if they can move 12-year-old to a hospice to die peacefully as mother says she is 'prepared to do anything' to keep him alive

Archie Battersbee's mother Hollie Dance has said that she may resort to 'mouth-to-mouth' if her son is denied oxygen, as his family have returned to the High Court today in a last-ditch bid to move the 12-year-old boy into a hospice to die. A shattering week for Archie's family... as...
HEALTH
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of 'lovely' midwife who died suddenly on flight to Britain after 15 years in Hong Kong were 'so excited' about returning and planned to renovate their house, neighbours reveal as fundraiser to help grieving relatives nears £20,000

The family of a midwife who died on board a flight to Britain had been 'so excited' about returning to the UK and had planned to begin a 'new chapter' and renovate their house after living in Hong Kong for 15 years, neighbours revealed - as a fundraiser to support them nears £20,000.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Britain#Aging
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
natureworldnews.com

Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies

(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed

A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

532K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy