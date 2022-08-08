Andy Heimdahl, owner of Sylvan Brewing, addressed the Lanesboro City Council at their regular August 1 meeting. He had noticed that the addition of two parking spaces in front of his brewery along with a small ramp were in the street improvement plan. While he understood the need for more parking spots, that space is frequently used for large brewery deliveries. “If there were two cars parked there, it would be an obstruction for us,” he said. He also had concerns about the visibility and accessibility of their bike rack if that area was turned into parking spaces. He asked if the council would consider removing the two spaces from the plans. Mayor Jason Resseman asked City Engineer Brian Malm if doing so would cause any issues with the project funding or with the plans and was assured that it would not. A motion to eliminate the striping for the two parking spots and widen the ramp to eight feet was approved.

LANESBORO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO