Fillmore County Journal
Lanesboro council makes changes to street improvement plan
Andy Heimdahl, owner of Sylvan Brewing, addressed the Lanesboro City Council at their regular August 1 meeting. He had noticed that the addition of two parking spaces in front of his brewery along with a small ramp were in the street improvement plan. While he understood the need for more parking spots, that space is frequently used for large brewery deliveries. “If there were two cars parked there, it would be an obstruction for us,” he said. He also had concerns about the visibility and accessibility of their bike rack if that area was turned into parking spaces. He asked if the council would consider removing the two spaces from the plans. Mayor Jason Resseman asked City Engineer Brian Malm if doing so would cause any issues with the project funding or with the plans and was assured that it would not. A motion to eliminate the striping for the two parking spots and widen the ramp to eight feet was approved.
Rushford Village to close road for work
At the August 2 meeting, the Rushford Village council learned of a one-day road closure on County Line Road. The purpose of the approximately 60-foot closure section is for engineers from Bolton & Menk to conduct soil borings. The road has been the topic of many recent discussions as deep erosion from the watershed has left the section with a steep embankment and deep channel.
Preston Historical Society annual update
At the August 1 meeting of the Preston City Council, Sheila Craig, president of the Preston Historical Society, updated the council as to the ongoing activities of the Society. The Society had received a $10,000 Small Community Grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) in the fall of 2021....
Fountain to grow sinkhole capital tourism
At the August 3 meeting, Fountain’s city council received an update from Councilor Colleen Fohrenbacher regarding a plan to make the city’s claim to fame as the ‘sinkhole capital of the U.S.’ a tangible tourism aspect. The US Geological Survey has mapped roughly 60 percent of...
2022 Arlin Falck Foundation applications
Notice is hereby given that the Arlin Falck Foundation will accept applications for grants for community development, community promotions, community education and similar matters. The grants shall be for the benefit of persons residing in Fillmore County and Houston County, Minn., and Allamakee County and Winneshiek County, Iowa. Entities that...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Letter to the editor – about prevention…
Since the Supreme Court’s recent ruling rescinding “Roe,” the public has been inundated with heated rhetoric. Throughout history women have sought to control their reproductive cycle often with dire results and death. Roe v. Wade came about because thousands of women were dying as the result of botched abortions. The focus today should not be on the “evils” of abortion. We should emphasize prevention! The I.U.D. should be readily available and paid for by healthcare to every woman in America.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
winonaradio.com
Weekly Update on Hwy 43 and 61 Project
(KWNO)- With the roundabout now open Winona motorists are starting to see the construction project get closer and closer to completion each week. MnDOT says that although the roundabout is open, motorists should expect delays through the remainder of this week as crews are still completing the final layer of pavement.
KIMT
Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
Arrest Warrant For Iowa Woman in Rochester Financial Fraud Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an Iowa woman accused of breaking into a car and stealing a Rochester woman's purse last year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court charges 21-year-old Emma Cornelison with five counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. It is alleged that she broke out the passenger side window of a vehicle parked at the Isaak Walton League Park on the afternoon of January 31, 2001, and stole a purse containing the victim's credit and debit cards.
The story of semba’s 30 years
The story of SEMBA is multi-faceted. It grew out of small pockets of bluegrass musicians and supporters and some pioneers. Included in the pioneer category are Bob Loy, who held jams at his music store where he gave lessons and sold instruments and sponsored the first bluegrass festival in 1970s at what is now the Deer Creek Speedway. Ernie Tuff was also a pioneer. He held one-day festivals and concerts in the ‘70s at the Ernie Tuff Museum north of Rushford, off Interstate 90. He had Bill Monroe and the Carter Family, just to name a couple acts. He also utilized regional acts including Don and Myrt Otis, Beaver Creek and Sandy and Charlie Good. In the 80s the Ottman Family started having jams first in a garage, then in a basement, then at the Grand Meadow Legion. It moved to the Spring Valley Legion and then to the Spring Valley Community Center. It ended up at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Dean Paul Carlson
Mr. Dean Paul Carlson, 72 formerly of Fillmore County, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton, N.C. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Dean was born in Rushford, Minn., to the late Rockwell...
Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
Rochester Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in northwest Rochester led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. A Rochester Police Spokesman says an officer pulled over a vehicle for expired tabs and driving conduct at the foot of the onramp at Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest shortly before 4:30 p.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported seeing suspected prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the front of the vehicle.
Betty Knoepke
Betty Knoepke, 89, of Preston, Minn., passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Rochester Methodist Hospital surrounded by family. Betty JoAn (Miller) Knoepke was born on December 18, 1932, in Preston to Howard and LaVina (Ruesink) Miller. She graduated from Preston High School in 1950 and was employed by Northwestern Bell as a service rep for seven years, by Farmers and Merchants State Bank for two years, and retired in 1995 after 27 years as the Deputy Auditor of Fillmore County.
Guns Seized, Woman Charged in Rochester Shots Fired Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman has been charged in connection to a shots fired call that happened in northwest Rochester earlier this year. 32-year-old Catherine Pelowski is facing a felony firearm possession charge after police allegedly found multiple firearms and ammunition in her residence. It all started when officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Phama Ct. Northwest on May 13.
kikn.com
Florida Crop-Duster Crashes Into Iowa Cornfield
It’s that time of year when we see the planes and helicopters flying over the fields giving crops a boost as we start to head towards harvest. But with these areal sprayers, there is always the possibility that an accident can happen. This is unfortunately what happened on Friday...
