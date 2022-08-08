217 Today: One school district is training current educators to fill special education openings

Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
As School Returns: Substitute Teachers and Other Personnel Very Much Needed
Danville District 118 students return to class this Friday, and loads of other schools around Vermilion County are getting ready to start as well. So where are we when it comes to “supply of adequate teachers and substitutes?” Vermilion County Regional Superintendent of Schools Aaron Hird recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection. He said schools needing teachers continue to fight the “shortage of workers” that everyone else is fighting these days. That goes for teachers, and everything else.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
2022 State Fair Butter Cow unveiled
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Take a look at this year’s Illinois State Fair butter cow! This year’s sculpture features a cow grazing on a sunflower while its farmer tends to another sunflower. Artist Sarah Pratt has spent over sculpting the cow from over 800 pounds of butter. The butter cow is always matching the theme […]
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
illinois.edu
Illinois SNAP-Ed regional Hunger & Health Conferences recognize local organizations, initiatives, and volunteers
The large impact that hunger plays in the health of our communities is something that University of Illinois Extension Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) works to promote in all their work. In March of 2022, Illinois SNAP-Ed had the chance to do this on a larger scale through hosting two Hunger & Health Conferences for charitable food partners and other organizations in Springfield and Oglesby. SNAP-Ed staff serving Fulton, Mason, Peoria, and Tazewell counties played an integral role in coordinating the conferences.
illinois.edu
217 Today: Antagonism toward conservation efforts increases after Biden’s latest proposal
Indiana recently joined other states bordering Illinois in banning most abortions – a move that Planned Parenthood of Illinois saw coming. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is rolling out the welcome mat to companies seeking to flee Indiana after the state’s near ban on abortions. A judge has ruled...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Committee Recommends Acquiring Over 120 Parcels
A Danville City Council committee is recommending the city purchase over 120 parcels of land from Vermilion County’s Delinquent Tax Agent. All of the property is located in Danville and was going to be auctioned because of delinquent taxes. Logan Cronk, Community Development Administrator for the City of Danville,...
Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
Illinois Department of Corrections committed 'elder abuse,' legal advocates say
The Illinois Department of Corrections has been found in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements required by a 2018 consent decree. The Uptown People’s Law Center said the lack of action amounted to “elder abuse.”
chicagostarmedia.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Danville
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Danville, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
illinois.edu
August 8 Illinois History Minute
It’s August 8th, and the third of Illinois’ four state constitutions went into effect on this day in 1870. The document gave Illinois government its heavy reliance on property taxes, and its unusual cumulative voting system, which magnified the minority party’s voice in the Illinois House until its repeal in 1980.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
kjfmradio.com
Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 15
ILLINOIS — Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun...
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
star967.net
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program
Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
