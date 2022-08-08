Read full article on original website
Related
Fillmore County Journal
Commissioners express their appreciation to the Houston County Historical Society
President Shirley Johnson and Vice President Deb Wray, Houston County Historical Society (HCHS), appeared before the Houston County Commission at the board’s August 2 regular meeting. Chairman Greg Myhre, Teresa Walter, Robert (Bob) Burns, Eric Johnson, and Dewey Severson were all present at this meeting. The historical society officers presented the society’s annual report. Johnson declared, “We feel we are an asset to our county.”
Fillmore County Journal
Fountain to grow sinkhole capital tourism
At the August 3 meeting, Fountain’s city council received an update from Councilor Colleen Fohrenbacher regarding a plan to make the city’s claim to fame as the ‘sinkhole capital of the U.S.’ a tangible tourism aspect. The US Geological Survey has mapped roughly 60 percent of...
KAAL-TV
Mower County Fair announces new exhibits
(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Historical Society announces several new exhibits that will be open during the 2022 Mower County Fair. The Historical Society recently added a new artifact to its collection: a “business backdrop” from the Red Oak Grove Creamery. This hand painted backdrop, once on display in the community room of the creamery, can now be viewed in the Rahilly Buggy Building.
Fillmore County Journal
Lots to see and do at Western Days
Come on out and join in the fun at Chatfield’s 55th Annual Western Days, August 11-14. The event celebrates the town’s history while supporting the community’s non-profit organizations. On Sunday, Boice will present “A Toast to the Classics & Elvis” followed by Brad & RPG Band. Make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Tight races in two Olmsted County Commissioner Districts
(ABC 6 News) - There were two highly contested races in Olmsted County on Tuesday night. One race was in District 4 and the other in District 5. Brian Mueller - 40% (2,024) Kindra Ramaker - 36% (1,793) Bill Pirkl - 15% (761) Steven Leo Connelly - 9% (456) Olmsted...
Fillmore County Journal
Letter to the editor – about prevention…
Since the Supreme Court’s recent ruling rescinding “Roe,” the public has been inundated with heated rhetoric. Throughout history women have sought to control their reproductive cycle often with dire results and death. Roe v. Wade came about because thousands of women were dying as the result of botched abortions. The focus today should not be on the “evils” of abortion. We should emphasize prevention! The I.U.D. should be readily available and paid for by healthcare to every woman in America.
Fillmore County Journal
Lanesboro council makes changes to street improvement plan
Andy Heimdahl, owner of Sylvan Brewing, addressed the Lanesboro City Council at their regular August 1 meeting. He had noticed that the addition of two parking spaces in front of his brewery along with a small ramp were in the street improvement plan. While he understood the need for more parking spots, that space is frequently used for large brewery deliveries. “If there were two cars parked there, it would be an obstruction for us,” he said. He also had concerns about the visibility and accessibility of their bike rack if that area was turned into parking spaces. He asked if the council would consider removing the two spaces from the plans. Mayor Jason Resseman asked City Engineer Brian Malm if doing so would cause any issues with the project funding or with the plans and was assured that it would not. A motion to eliminate the striping for the two parking spots and widen the ramp to eight feet was approved.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday
It was primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday, and in local results from Tuesday’s election, a primary was required for the Austin City Council At-Large seat as three candidates were vying for two spots in the November general election, and it was former 1st Ward City Councilman Oballa Oballa receiving 1,637 votes, current At-Large City Councilman Jeff Austin receiving 1,569 votes and David Schenck receiving 626 votes. In the primary for State Senate in District 23, Republican Gene Dornink received 5,874 votes, or 71.5% to challenger Lisa Hanson’s 2,342 votes, or 28.5%. In Mower County, Dornink received 1,960 votes, or 77.4% to Hanson’s 572 votes, or 22.6%. Dornink, who is currently the Senator from District 27 will face Democrat Brandon Lawhead of Austin, who did not face a primary challenge on Tuesday and received 5,882 votes.
RELATED PEOPLE
KAAL-TV
Noser moves on in Rochester mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
Fillmore County Journal
Betty Knoepke
Betty Knoepke, 89, of Preston, Minn., passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Rochester Methodist Hospital surrounded by family. Betty JoAn (Miller) Knoepke was born on December 18, 1932, in Preston to Howard and LaVina (Ruesink) Miller. She graduated from Preston High School in 1950 and was employed by Northwestern Bell as a service rep for seven years, by Farmers and Merchants State Bank for two years, and retired in 1995 after 27 years as the Deputy Auditor of Fillmore County.
Fillmore County Journal
The story of semba’s 30 years
The story of SEMBA is multi-faceted. It grew out of small pockets of bluegrass musicians and supporters and some pioneers. Included in the pioneer category are Bob Loy, who held jams at his music store where he gave lessons and sold instruments and sponsored the first bluegrass festival in 1970s at what is now the Deer Creek Speedway. Ernie Tuff was also a pioneer. He held one-day festivals and concerts in the ‘70s at the Ernie Tuff Museum north of Rushford, off Interstate 90. He had Bill Monroe and the Carter Family, just to name a couple acts. He also utilized regional acts including Don and Myrt Otis, Beaver Creek and Sandy and Charlie Good. In the 80s the Ottman Family started having jams first in a garage, then in a basement, then at the Grand Meadow Legion. It moved to the Spring Valley Legion and then to the Spring Valley Community Center. It ended up at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.
Fillmore County Journal
Dean Paul Carlson
Mr. Dean Paul Carlson, 72 formerly of Fillmore County, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton, N.C. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Dean was born in Rushford, Minn., to the late Rockwell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Rochester, Minnesota
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Rochester, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Church Group Travels To Kentucky To Help After Devastating Flooding
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) – In the midst of deadly flooding in Kentucky, a group of more than 40 Minnesotans got the chance to help make a difference. A church group from Rochester just returned from a week-long missions trip. They drove for 15 hours to a land that has been devastated by Mother Nature.
Fillmore County Journal
Peering at the Past The Mohawks, Matter’s, marriage and Avalon
The Mohawks, a dance band from the Mabel, Minn., and Hesper , Iowa, area, played for 655 dances during the 1930s and 1940s. One of their longer road trips was a 1935 all-afternoon, all-night drive to Lake City. The nearly 200-mile round trip traversed mostly gravel and dirt roads. Returning home, they stopped for a sandwich at an all-night café. They were each paid $5.00 plus a few drinks. When asked how they could drive so far, buy gasoline and work so long for such little pay, accordionist Harold Richert replied that their friends were working in the hot, dirty farm fields for 50 cents a day. “I thought I was paid like a king.” (That $5 pay in 1935 had the purchasing power as does $97 in 2022.)
Fillmore County Journal
Shirley L. Anderson
Shirley L. Anderson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4 at St. Anne’s Extended Care in Winona. Shirley was born on November 1, 1936, in Rushford, the daughter of Edward and Ellen (Bartelson) Volkman. She was raised on her family farm with her brother and sister and attended school in Rushford, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Richard Anderson. Shirley and Richard were united in marriage on February 26, 1955, at the Rushford Lutheran Church and their union was soon blessed with seven children; together Shirley and Richard shared 60 years of faith and dedication until Richard’s passing in July 2015.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Homeowner "sees God" in crash that damaged Valleyhigh house, injured neighbor
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester homeowner whose house sustained extensive damage in a Monday night rollover crash is, for the most part, just glad no one was badly injured. Tim Iverson, who was in his bathroom when the vehicle struck, walked into his and his wife's demolished kitchen...
winonaradio.com
Weekly Update on Hwy 43 and 61 Project
(KWNO)- With the roundabout now open Winona motorists are starting to see the construction project get closer and closer to completion each week. MnDOT says that although the roundabout is open, motorists should expect delays through the remainder of this week as crews are still completing the final layer of pavement.
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
Comments / 0