FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Popculture
Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson
The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
brownsnation.com
Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone
For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'
The Houston Astros are sneaking up on the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Texans Coach Confident In Rookie OL Green
Houston Texans offensive line coach George Warhop expressed his confidence in the eventual success of rookie guard Kenyon Green.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction
Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
Yardbarker
Texans Beef Up Their O-Line With TE Adam Shaheen
As the 2022 NFL preseason heats up, we can expect to see teams making big trades to try to finalize their rosters. The Texans joined that fray yesterday , acquiring TE Adam Shaheen and a 7th-round 2023 draft pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Dolphins received a 6th-round 2023 draft pick.
Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut
Newly acquired Jayden Murray will make his Houston Astros minor league debut Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Mavericks Land Pascal Siakam In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Everybody needs a little help sometimes. There’s no shame in it. Life is notoriously difficult. That applies to NBA players as much as it does to anyone else. If their goal is to win an NBA title, it holds especially true. After all, nobody’s ever been able to do that on their own.
Dolphins, Texans Reportedly Agree To Minor Trade
The NFL offseason is always moving and the Dolphins and Texans kept the transactions going on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for veteran tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-rounder. The move, albeit minor, allows Miami to improve...
