ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone

For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
City
Stafford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#49ers#American Football#Houston Texans News#Houston Chronicle#Qb#Rockets
Yardbarker

Texans Beef Up Their O-Line With TE Adam Shaheen

As the 2022 NFL preseason heats up, we can expect to see teams making big trades to try to finalize their rosters. The Texans joined that fray yesterday , acquiring TE Adam Shaheen and a 7th-round 2023 draft pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Dolphins received a 6th-round 2023 draft pick.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Dolphins, Texans Reportedly Agree To Minor Trade

The NFL offseason is always moving and the Dolphins and Texans kept the transactions going on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for veteran tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-rounder. The move, albeit minor, allows Miami to improve...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy