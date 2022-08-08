ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing

In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
