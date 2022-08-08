Read full article on original website
Country Singer Pens Song About Losing His Grandparents from Wadena, Minnesota
Whoever says TikTok is a waste of time, isn't using the app right. This past Monday (August 8th) I was scrolling my "For You" page when a video of a man hearing his own song on the radio popped up. As I watched his heartfelt reaction to hearing his song get played, I realized the song was about Wadena, Minnesota.
DL-Online
WE Fest attendance up overall, despite weather glitch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest is turning 40 next year, and organizers are already gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of the milestone on Aug. 3-5, 2023. "I think people will be extremely pleased with the lineup," said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke on Monday, Aug. 8, adding that an official announcement of the full lineup will be coming sometime in October. "We've been listening to the talk on social media, and I think we’ve put together a show people will be really proud to be a part of for our 40th anniversary."
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
earnthenecklace.com
Nick Couzin Leaving KVRR: Where Is the Sports Director Going?
Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
lakesarearadio.net
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
wdayradionow.com
Update: West Fargo restaurant closed through Wednesday after weekend fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some tough news for fans of a West Fargo restaurant that dealt with a fire over the weekend. Spitfire Bar and Grill took to social media Monday morning to update its customers on the status of the building, which was damaged heavily in the kitchen area following the fire Saturday morning.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fargo Has A Secret Taco Vendor You NEED To Find For The Food Truck Festival
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 61 WE Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers since Thursday
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D. was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual was held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in the...
kvrr.com
2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
valleynewslive.com
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
willmarradio.com
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes City Council prepares for full-time fire chief; Highland Drive project gains final approval
DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
kvrr.com
Man wanted in connection with weekend Fargo shooting arrested in Dilworth
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A man police say was involved in a Fargo shooting on Saturday has been arrested in Dilworth. Fargo Police says 21-year-old Braden Poitra was taken into custody around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on an unrelated felony warrant in Minnesota. He’s being held on attempted murder charges for his involvement in a shooting injuring a man in the arm Saturday in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South.
