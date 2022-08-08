ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Pigeon Forge

With school letting out and balmy weather on the horizon, it’s time to plan your family vacation. Maybe you’ve already decided where you want to go, but you’ll want to consider Pigeon Forge, Tennessee if you haven’t made a decision yet. There are countless attractions, views,...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Willie Nelson visits Dollywood to prepare for Dolly Parton movie

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood on Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie, park representative Wes Ramey told WVLT News. Parton herself was also at the park. The movie is filming over the next few months and...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg

Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rare, orange lobster is now at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies after being discovered at a restaurant in Gatlinburg. Chesapeake’s called Ripley’s up last week and said, “hey you have to come see what was in our lobster order.”. The chance...
GATLINBURG, TN
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

5 Best Pigeon Forge Restaurants With a View

When you vacation in the Smoky Mountains, you will be treated to amazing views everywhere you go, including at the local attractions and restaurants. As you explore everything that Pigeon Forge has to offer, you will find some delicious places to eat that also offer unique views of the city and the natural scenery! Here are 5 of the best Pigeon Forge restaurants with a view:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
