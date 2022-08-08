Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Sandman’: Where You’ve Seen Lucifer Actor Gwendoline Christie Before
Gwendoline Christie gives a standout performance as Lucifer Morningstar in 'The Sandman,' but where have viewers seen the actor before?
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and More in August 2022
If you love intense heat but hate summer vacation, have we got a month for you! Kick off August by enjoying some great TV courtesy of our guide to the best of the month, featuring highlights on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. Hulu has FX's Reservation Dogs (Aug. 3), Netflix has its new adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman (Aug. 5), Amazon Prime Video has A League of Their Own (Aug. 12), and HBO Max has a prequel to a little-known show called Game of Thrones (Aug. 21). What's next, a prequel to Breaking Bad?
digitalspy.com
Why Locke & Key was cancelled – and the chances of season 4 or a movie
Locke & Key spoilers follow. Locke & Key's transition from page to screen has been quite the journey. A 12-year journey in fact. It's no wonder then that showrunner Carlton Cuse described it as a "long odyssey" to us back when season one first arrived on Netflix. But here we...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star joins Fargo season 5
Stranger Things' Joe Keery has joined the cast of the fifth season of anthology series Fargo. The Steve Harrington actor will star alongside Mad Men's Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, as well as newly announced cast members, New Girl's Lamorne Morris and Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani (via Deadline).
RELATED PEOPLE
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show
With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir
The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie announce split ending 10-month relationship
Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has announced that she has split from 'husband' Jackson Lonie after 10 months. The pair made a joint announcement through their Instagram pages, sharing photos of their TV wedding, them on the beach, and having a kiss. Their joint caption reads: "After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul boss responds to Kim's fate in penultimate episode
Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers follow. Better Call Saul finally shed some light on one of the show's biggest mysteries in this week's penultimate episode – what happened to Kim Wexler?. Well, thankfully we now know that she is indeed alive in the post-Breaking Bad world of Jimmy...
ComicBook
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL・
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?
I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
digitalspy.com
2018 - Which couple did you MOST want to see go further?
I've done this type of poll for other seasons. If you don't like the nature of this poll then instead of moaning/criticizing, just skip pass it & don't bother comment - TIA. His exit felt premature, but his Movie Week Cha-Cha-Cha was a terrible theme IMO. I also wanted Charles...
Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"
Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul creator addresses new Breaking Bad spin-off possibility
Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has addressed the possibility of a new Breaking Bad spin-off. Saul, which is itself a spin-off / prequel to Breaking Bad, is now less than one week away from ending its run – and with that, fans will have to bid farewell to a beloved franchise they've had around for 15 years now.
Comments / 0