Tacoma, WA

ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game

Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
Yardbarker

Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon

There’s not many bad things you can say about those great Houston Rockets teams from the 90s. Led by NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back championships against the New York Knicks (1994) and Orlando Magic (1995). However, behind the scenes, there was turmoil we didn’t know about until now.
ClutchPoints

‘Yeahhhhh I KNOW!: Dejounte Murray goes full savage mode on Paolo Banchero disrespect

After embarrassing Paolo Banchero in their recent game at Zeke-End, Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray didn’t stop the disrespect on the Orlando Magic rookie there. On Instagram, the new Hawks guard shared the video of how he played Banchero for a fool, making him spin around before throwing an off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself for a massive dunk. He also talked trash to the no. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft and threw the ball at him in what was easily the most savage gesture in the whole competition.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Trolls Lil Durk With ‘The Last Slimeto’ Merch

NBA YoungBoy appears to have resumed trolling Lil Durk with the launch of his latest merch line. The Baton Rouge rapper dropped off his hefty 30-track album The Last Slimeto on Friday (August 5), and potentially resumed his beef with the OTF head by dropping off a particular piece of merch labeled “Umm Hmm” on Sunday (August 7).
Yardbarker

LeBron James vs. Tim Duncan Career Comparison: 5 Championships Beats 4, But King James Has The Better Career And More Individual Accolades

LeBron James is widely regarded as the best small forward of all time and possibly a top-two talent that ever played the game. The King is a polarizing figure for the way he plays the game and also for the way he is outspoken, but there is no doubt he is a tremendous talent with incredible basketball skills. A 4-time champion with 4 Finals MVPs and 4 MVP awards, LeBron changed the NBA by encouraging players to take matters into their own hands and control their own destinies. Not to mention, James is on pace to become the greatest scorer of all time in terms of total points scored and is still competing at a superstar level as he approaches his 20th season.
Larry Brown Sports

Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray feud online after disrespectful viral video

Paolo Banchero appears to have made an NBA enemy in record time. The Orlando Magic rookie was on the receiving end of an absolutely ruthless moment from Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray during a pro-am game on Sunday. At the event, which was hosted by former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas, Murray faked Banchero out, dunked the ball, and proceeded to taunt Banchero in the most disrespectful manner (video here).
