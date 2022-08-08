Read full article on original website
‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sierra Canyon basketball adds another son of an NBA player
Ashton Hardaway, son of former NBA player and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, transfers to Sierra Canyon High from Texas.
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game
Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon
There’s not many bad things you can say about those great Houston Rockets teams from the 90s. Led by NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back championships against the New York Knicks (1994) and Orlando Magic (1995). However, behind the scenes, there was turmoil we didn’t know about until now.
Fantasy Basketball: Offseason impact includes Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert moves and max Zion
As a humming offseason comes to an end, many teams will enter the 2022-23 season with a revamped squad. Looking at teams trying to make a leap, let's evaluate who changed, how much, and what it means for key contributors on each roster. The Jalen Brunson Effect. Brunson joins the...
Former Seminole Scottie Barnes receives praise from Vince Carter and Kyle Lowry
The former ‘Nole is receiving a lot of praise from two greats.
‘Yeahhhhh I KNOW!: Dejounte Murray goes full savage mode on Paolo Banchero disrespect
After embarrassing Paolo Banchero in their recent game at Zeke-End, Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray didn’t stop the disrespect on the Orlando Magic rookie there. On Instagram, the new Hawks guard shared the video of how he played Banchero for a fool, making him spin around before throwing an off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself for a massive dunk. He also talked trash to the no. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft and threw the ball at him in what was easily the most savage gesture in the whole competition.
Watch: Joe Johnson And Lou Williams Go Head-To-Head At AEBL PRO-AM In Atlanta
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Lou Williams and Joe Johnson faced off in the AEBL Pro-Am in Atlanta, Georgia. View the original article to see embedded media. Johnson and Williams are both older now, but they are two of the more popular played in the...
NBA YoungBoy Trolls Lil Durk With ‘The Last Slimeto’ Merch
NBA YoungBoy appears to have resumed trolling Lil Durk with the launch of his latest merch line. The Baton Rouge rapper dropped off his hefty 30-track album The Last Slimeto on Friday (August 5), and potentially resumed his beef with the OTF head by dropping off a particular piece of merch labeled “Umm Hmm” on Sunday (August 7).
Trae Young's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season
Ranking the ten best Adidas Trae Young 1 colorways worn by the Atlanta Hawks point guard in the 2021-22 NBA season.
LeBron James vs. Tim Duncan Career Comparison: 5 Championships Beats 4, But King James Has The Better Career And More Individual Accolades
LeBron James is widely regarded as the best small forward of all time and possibly a top-two talent that ever played the game. The King is a polarizing figure for the way he plays the game and also for the way he is outspoken, but there is no doubt he is a tremendous talent with incredible basketball skills. A 4-time champion with 4 Finals MVPs and 4 MVP awards, LeBron changed the NBA by encouraging players to take matters into their own hands and control their own destinies. Not to mention, James is on pace to become the greatest scorer of all time in terms of total points scored and is still competing at a superstar level as he approaches his 20th season.
Dennis Schröder Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post
Dennis Schröder commented on LeBron James' most recent Instagram post. Schroder played this past season for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. In 2021, Schroeder and James were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki to Have National Team Jersey Retired at EuroBasket 2022
Dirk Nowitzki has been retired from basketball for three years now, but the recognition for his legendary career will continue in international play this summer.
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray feud online after disrespectful viral video
Paolo Banchero appears to have made an NBA enemy in record time. The Orlando Magic rookie was on the receiving end of an absolutely ruthless moment from Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray during a pro-am game on Sunday. At the event, which was hosted by former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas, Murray faked Banchero out, dunked the ball, and proceeded to taunt Banchero in the most disrespectful manner (video here).
Spurs Ex Lonnie Walker IV Gives Heartfelt Goodbye to San Antonio
Lonnie Walker IV signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency after the San Antonio Spurs moved on.
The Nets are probably screwed in the Kevin Durant trade derby after Joe Tsai’s tweet
Kevin Durant’s trade request has been stuck in limbo from the moment he asked out from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant’s request coincided with the start of free agency on June 30, but at this point every meaningful free agent save for Collin Sexton is off the board while Durant lingers on Brooklyn’s roster.
Mavs Plan to Hire Ex Slovenian NBA Player as Coach
Marko Milić was the first Slovenian player selected in the NBA Draft 25 years ago.
Atlanta Hawks Odds of Landing Kevin Durant
Betonline.ag gave the Hawks surprisingly good odds of trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
