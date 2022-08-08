LeBron James is widely regarded as the best small forward of all time and possibly a top-two talent that ever played the game. The King is a polarizing figure for the way he plays the game and also for the way he is outspoken, but there is no doubt he is a tremendous talent with incredible basketball skills. A 4-time champion with 4 Finals MVPs and 4 MVP awards, LeBron changed the NBA by encouraging players to take matters into their own hands and control their own destinies. Not to mention, James is on pace to become the greatest scorer of all time in terms of total points scored and is still competing at a superstar level as he approaches his 20th season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO