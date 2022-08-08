ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Finally feline great! Heartwarming photos show how far rescue pets have come after finding a forever home as International Cat Day is celebrated across the world

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Today marks International Cat Day - and what better way to celebrate and raise awareness about the beloved felines, than viewing heartwarming images of rescue pets before and after finding a new home.

Proud pet owners from across the globe shared their touching photographs of rescue cats prior and following adoption to Reddit.

Bored Panda rounded up some of the best examples from the Before and After Pictures of Adopted Animals subreddit.

From abandoned to poorly felines, their heartbreakingly sad faces are transformed within months to smiles of delight thanks to being re-homed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36R4uY_0h8x0wp100
This stunning feline (pictured left, before being adopted, and right, afterwards) 'turned into a stunning supermodel cat' according to their owner, after reportedly recovering from an allergic reaction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMNl2_0h8x0wp100
The owner of this beloved pet said you can 'clearly see the change in her eyes' after finding a new home. Pictured left, before being adopted, and right, after
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ggLx_0h8x0wp100
This kitten was found malnourished and covered in scratches, pictured left, before finding a comfortable home, pictured right, with a new owner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WiXc_0h8x0wp100
This cat, called Smokey by his new owner, was abandoned by his mother. The left image is of the kitten at three weeks old, while the right shows him at seven-months-old
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBAzY_0h8x0wp100
Cat Ezio was discovered when very poorly with flu, ringworm and was severely underweight, pictured left. Pictured right, the feline when in his new home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnrXu_0h8x0wp100
Feline Pearl, pictured left, on the day she was discovered, and right, sitting comfortably in her 'forever home'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7vRU_0h8x0wp100
Jack (pictured left) was found in the street with infections in both his eyes and was dangerously underweight. But now, the cat (pictured right in his new home) is a healthy weight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ej1P_0h8x0wp100
This cat was discovered in the streets a year and a half ago (pictured left) by his now owner. Pictured right, the feline looking dapper thanks to his new family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efRfL_0h8x0wp100
Misty was adopted in 2021. Pictured left, the feline when first discovered, and right, in her new home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3921rm_0h8x0wp100
Within just three months, this beloved cat went from being seemingly underweight, to a healthy size with equally healthy-looking fur
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29c50N_0h8x0wp100
This kitten was left alone in the rain and almost died of pneumonia. Severe eye infections made the cat, named Stevie Wonder by his new owner, blind
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gc75r_0h8x0wp100
Cat Abby, pictured left on the day she was given into an animal shelter, and pictured right, six years later in her 'forever home'

Dandelion Wine
2d ago

That Siamese cat is not the same cat in the before and after photos…the markings on her fur is not the same

4
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

