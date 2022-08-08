Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols: National media outlet projects the top 10 offenses in college football in 2022
The Tennessee Vols finished the 2021 season — their first season under head coach Josh Heupel — with the No. 7 scoring offense in the nation. In 2020, the Vols’ final season under Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee had the No. 109 scoring offense in the nation. Insane improvement,...
AthlonSports.com
Tennessee Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Volunteers' Schedule
The Tennessee Volunteers are just a few weeks away from kicking off their second season under head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols will look to build off of a better-than-expected 7-6 season in Heupel's debut. Heupel was not only successful in shifting the culture on Rocky Top under the worst of circumstances, but he also transformed a struggling Tennessee offense into one of the most potent units in the country last season.
rockytopinsider.com
How ESPN Is Predicting Tennessee’s Game-By-Game Schedule
With just over three weeks until the start of the Tennessee football season, many are partaking in the tradition of overall record predictions. In case you missed it, check out Rocky Top Insider’s Tennessee season projections here. One of the most common season projection outlets is ESPN’S Football Power...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback
Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Center, Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date
New England center JP Estrella will announce his college commitment on Sept. 2, On3’s Joe Tipton reported Monday morning. The South Portland, Maine native is coming off a weekend official visit to Syracuse and took visits to Marquette, Tennessee and Iowa earlier this summer. The blue-chip recruit originally scheduled...
New head coach, same expectations at Fulton
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Fulton Falcons are coming off a successful 8-4 season with a berth in the second round of playoffs. The Falcons enter the season with a new head football coach in Jeff McMillan. While Fulton has not reached the semifinals since they last won it all in 2014, the standard remains the […]
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: Reliving Michael Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 28, 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller album was sitting pretty on the Billboard charts at No. 8 some 79 weeks after its release. All six Jackson brothers, Michael included, were preparing for their Victory Tour to kick off in just over a week’s time.
Knoxville, August 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northview Academy football team will have a game with Fulton High School on August 09, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED PEOPLE
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
wvlt.tv
Clinton High School softball field construction dispute goes to court
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Clinton High School, the softball team doesn’t have a field of our own. For at least the last 15 years, the team has played their games at the public field at Lakefront Park. Anderson County Schools and Director of Schools Tim Parrott was eagerly...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
WATE
Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
wpln.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lenoir City, August 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lenoir City. The Oak Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Lenoir City High School on August 09, 2022, 14:00:00. The Oak Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Lenoir City High School on August 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Saturday night on North Broadway. The Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland stated that a crash occurred on North Broadway and Grainger [..]
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
Comments / 0