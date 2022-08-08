Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Packed Council Chamber Welcomes New Danville Firefighters, Police Officers
(Above) Danville Police and Fire Board members Amy Hoose and Dr. Stephen Nacco welcome newly sworn in firefighters Jason Toth and Trae Ford; along with probationary police officers Noah Darr and Zane Reining. A packed house in the Danville City Council Chambers Wednesday morning saw two new firefighters and two...
WAND TV
Police: Underage drinking parties with hundreds in attendance being held on random rural roads
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to pop-up underage drinking parties that attracting hundreds and are being held at random rural roads. The sheriff's office became aware of digital flyers being shared through social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and more....
Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to deadly crash
(UPDATE) – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed the suspect arrested in this incident was 31-year-old Marcus Davis. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for […]
myradiolink.com
Man Charged In Deadly Champaign Hit And Run
(Champaign, IL) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in a deadly hit and run in Champaign. Police say Bryson Walker was hit by a vehicle Sunday night the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street. The driver, identified as Marcus Davis, didn’t stop following the incident and Walker died at the hospital. Investigators determined that Davis and victim knew each other. The victim had exited a separate vehicle to confront the driver, who then hit him with his vehicle and fled on Mattis Avenue. While officers were on scene, the driver returned and surrendered.
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is telling drivers to avoid the area of IL Route 1 at Stewart Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident. A post on Facebook indicated the area of Preston St. at 500 N is also closed.
Lane closing on Champaign’s Kirby Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on eastbound Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to complete driveway and sidewalk construction. The closure will take place between Rose and Waverly Drives and will begin on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area […]
WAND TV
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
U of I Police find loaded gun during traffic stop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department arrested a man on Saturday after they found a loaded gun in his possession during a traffic stop. The traffic stop started at 4:21 a.m. when a UIPD officer observed a car driving 20 miles over the speed limit. After puling the car […]
wcsjnews.com
Woman Sent To Prison For Possessing Heroin & Driving While License Revoked
A 34-year-old Pontiac woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections last week. Jessica Cool recently pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked and Possessing between 15 and 100 grams of Heroin, a class 1 felony. She was sentenced to two years on the driving offense and seven years for possessing heroin.
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
WAND TV
Danville Fire Department responds to multiple fires over the weekend
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Danville Fire Department responded to multiple fires over the weekend. According to Danville Fire, crews respond to the first fire on Aug. 6 at approximately 10:12 p.m. at 322 Harmon Street. Crews say the structure was heavily involved upon arrival but was quickly extinguished and reported...
Free back-to-school clothes for Hoopeston families
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Hoopeston have the opportunity to get clothing for their children. Hoopeston Area School District officials said the Clothing Caravan from Fair Hope Children’s Ministry will be set up on August 24. They will be at the Girl Scout Building in McFerren Park from 3 – 7 p.m. There will […]
myradiolink.com
ISP Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Wake of Fatal Crash
CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 5 conducted an in-depth investigation into the events leading up to a fatal traffic crash in Champaign County on June 12, 2022. This investigation resulted in the arrest of Justin T. Shields, a 21-year-old male of Rantoul, IL for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Death (Class 1 felony) and Aggravated Street Racing (Class 4 felony).
fordcountychronicle.com
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
Three Kings of Peace raises $3k to find teen’s killer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A crime prevention group in Danville is raising money to go toward a reward for finding the person who killed a teenager last month. 14-year-old Ronald Miller was shot on July 11 near Davis and Hazel Streets and later died at the hospital. No one has been arrested yet in connection […]
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Four Vacant Homes Burn Over Weekend, Fire Chief Says Please be Observant
(Above) Vacant houses at 1020 Franklin (left) and 1022 Franklin (right) burned to a total loss over the weekend when a blaze at 1022 spread next door to 1020. Four vacant houses in Danville have all been declared total losses after fires this past weekend. In one case, an empty burning home at 1022 Franklin Street spread to another abandoned home next door at 1020 Franklin. The other two abandoned house fires were at 322 Harmon and 501 West Madison. All four of these fires are still being investigated. There has been a significant amount of vacant home fires of late. And Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters says if there is a vacant home in your area, please watch for any changes; be it in the structure itself, or in people in the area.
