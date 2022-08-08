Read full article on original website
Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County
A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
Hoopeston Police Report 8/9/2022
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a possible order of protection violation. Mr. Carswell was located and arrested. He was immediately taken to the PSB in Danville. to await arraignment.
Family of Oswego man convicted of murdering wife, 3 kids claims grand jury was misled
He was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.
Police Blotter for Monday, August 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 31-year-old Elvis Rodriguez for DUI. He posted a $100...
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to deadly crash
(UPDATE) – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed the suspect arrested in this incident was 31-year-old Marcus Davis. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for […]
Man Charged In Deadly Champaign Hit And Run
(Champaign, IL) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in a deadly hit and run in Champaign. Police say Bryson Walker was hit by a vehicle Sunday night the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street. The driver, identified as Marcus Davis, didn’t stop following the incident and Walker died at the hospital. Investigators determined that Davis and victim knew each other. The victim had exited a separate vehicle to confront the driver, who then hit him with his vehicle and fled on Mattis Avenue. While officers were on scene, the driver returned and surrendered.
Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
Accused Triple Murder Suspect Jury Trial Begins on Monday
A man accused of killing three people on Christmas Day in 2019 will go on trial on Monday morning. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old...
Three Kings of Peace raises $3k to find teen’s killer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A crime prevention group in Danville is raising money to go toward a reward for finding the person who killed a teenager last month. 14-year-old Ronald Miller was shot on July 11 near Davis and Hazel Streets and later died at the hospital. No one has been arrested yet in connection […]
Danville Fire Department responds to multiple fires over the weekend
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Danville Fire Department responded to multiple fires over the weekend. According to Danville Fire, crews respond to the first fire on Aug. 6 at approximately 10:12 p.m. at 322 Harmon Street. Crews say the structure was heavily involved upon arrival but was quickly extinguished and reported...
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
Name of man who died in Champaign car crash released
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released. Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue. Jovan A. Smith, age 34,...
Christopher Vaughn’s case In the News Again
The parents of Christopher Vaughn are suing the State of Illinois, Will County, and the Will County’s State’s Attorney according to channel 9 news. The Missouri couple wants to correct the public record claiming the DNA tested that was done involving their son’s case was widely inaccurate.
Crews respond to semi-truck fire on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said I-72 eastbound is closed after a semi-truck fire. In a news release, troopers said traffic is being detoured at IL Route 47. They will reopen the road once the fire is out.
Transgender Hari fears she’ll be sent to male prison, files civil complaint
URBANA — Domestic terrorist Emily Claire Hari has filed a civil complaint against the Federal Bureau of Prisons in an attempt to prevent her transfer to a male prison, where she claims she would be “exposed to a high risk of sexual harassment, sexual assault/abuse or physical abuse.”
Rantoul Inn murder suspect allegedly ‘kicked and hit’ friend, causing death
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set at $750,000 for a 27-year-old accused of kicking and hitting another woman, causing her death. Khydijah Brazell was arraigned at the Champaign County Courthouse Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder following the Monday death of Shelby Rix. Rix and Brazell were friends, according to the account that […]
