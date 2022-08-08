Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
Cafe Josephine proves that simplicity can still mean amazing flavors
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Chef Troy from Cafe Josephine in Sunset was this morning’s guest in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, showing Gerald Gruenig some of his signature dishes — all available daily. Below, you can see Chef Troy serve up eggplant dressing with smoked duck breast, crab...
Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken
CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
Here’s The Scoop on Sunday’s—A Modern Approach to the Classic Soda Fountain in Downtown Lafayette
A new take on a classic concept is set to make downtown Lafayette a little sweeter this fall. Sunday's Soda Fountain is set to open its doors early this fall and owners Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre are aiming to serve the growing number of families moving into downtown Lafayette and its surrounding neighborhoods as well as those who frequent the popular district.
theadvocate.com
Chef Collin Cormier coaxes out every bit of flavor to build his growing restaurant group
Chef Collin Cormier, 38, of Lafayette, has built a growing restaurant group that includes a variety of restaurants in Lafayette — Central Pizza, Tula Tacos, Pop's Poboys and Viva La Waffle. Pop's Poboys was named in Bon Appetit's Top 50 Best New Restaurants in 2016. Cormier answered a few...
‘Cajundome City’: Premiere set for documentary on Hurricane Katrina mega-shelter
UL Lafayette’s LITE Center will premiere ‘Cajundome City’, a documentary of the venue serving as a shelter after Hurricane Katrina.
Vermilion Parish animal shelter back at full capacity, even after being empty in June
The Vermilion Parish Rabies Animal Control is near capacity despite emptying the shelter in June.
Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette
Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
KPLC TV
Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
theadvocate.com
Youngsville woman greeted with surprise wedding during surprise 40th birthday party
It didn't come as a surprise to anyone that Brandon Bahlawan and Lacie Poirrier would get married, but few people aside from Bahlawan knew that the wedding would happen over the weekend. "I woke up one morning and was like 'I'm going to throw a surprise birthday for her and...
Louisiana woman featured on ‘American Pickers’
A Lafayette woman will be featured on this Saturday's episode of the hit television series, American Pickers.
New Iberia Restaurant Receives Alarming Inspection Report After Multiple Customers Complain They Got Sick After Eating There
A local Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar in New Iberia has received major inspection violations after the Louisiana Board of Health received complaints from customers who say they got sick after eating food from the restaurant.
KPLC TV
Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette girl's Little Queer Library installed, offering free LGBTQ+, banned books
Ten-year-old Lafayette resident Cora Newton saw a dream fulfilled Saturday with the completion and installation of the city's first Little Queer Library. The library allows residents to borrow LGBTQ+ themed books at a time when some school and public libraries are banning them. "I'm really happy because LGBTQIA+ have a...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
gueydantoday.com
Three Men Cited for Possessing 49 Red Snapper in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish on August 5. Agents cited Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, for taking over the...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Port Barre, LA USA
I was at work and had just finished dealing with an irate customer, so I decided to step outside for a little break. When I went to sit on the bench I noticed this cute little quilted heart. My first thought before even reading the tag was – I bet someone sweet left this here for someone to find. When I went to ifaqh.com I realized that’s exactly what it is. When I read that it was meant for me to find, my heart exploded. Someone took the time out of their day to discreetly make someone else’s day better!!! What a sweet idea!! And to the person that left this heart on the bench…Thank you!!
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
It's a story we've been following in Lafayette. The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week. Earlier this week we showed you how L.A. Drone Services were washing the roof of the dome, using drones, and now we have a look at the clean roof.
