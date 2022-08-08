ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

KLFY.com

Cafe Josephine proves that simplicity can still mean amazing flavors

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Chef Troy from Cafe Josephine in Sunset was this morning’s guest in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, showing Gerald Gruenig some of his signature dishes — all available daily. Below, you can see Chef Troy serve up eggplant dressing with smoked duck breast, crab...
SUNSET, LA
KPEL 96.5

Here’s The Scoop on Sunday’s—A Modern Approach to the Classic Soda Fountain in Downtown Lafayette

A new take on a classic concept is set to make downtown Lafayette a little sweeter this fall. Sunday's Soda Fountain is set to open its doors early this fall and owners Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre are aiming to serve the growing number of families moving into downtown Lafayette and its surrounding neighborhoods as well as those who frequent the popular district.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette

Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
ELTON, LA
KPEL 96.5

Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend

If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Three Men Cited for Possessing 49 Red Snapper in Vermilion Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish on August 5. Agents cited Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, for taking over the...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Port Barre, LA USA

I was at work and had just finished dealing with an irate customer, so I decided to step outside for a little break. When I went to sit on the bench I noticed this cute little quilted heart. My first thought before even reading the tag was – I bet someone sweet left this here for someone to find. When I went to ifaqh.com I realized that’s exactly what it is. When I read that it was meant for me to find, my heart exploded. Someone took the time out of their day to discreetly make someone else’s day better!!! What a sweet idea!! And to the person that left this heart on the bench…Thank you!!
PORT BARRE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

