Louisiana State

CNBC

If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do

If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Business Insider

7 ways to identify fake text messages that are likely scams

Texting scams are common and you should be on the lookout for fake texts and other kinds of spam messages. Fake texts often have lots of spelling errors, promise free gifts and have a sense of urgency. Here are seven ways to sniff out and identify a fake text message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DUNEDIN, FL
Amazon
Daily Mail

Scammers are using fake photos and computer mock-ups to try and access thousands of dollars in flood relief funds - including one very dodgy rubber ducky

Scammers are using fake photos to try and get access to thousands of dollars of flood relief funds in NSW, it has been revealed. NSW authorities say they have blocked thousands of applications totalling more than $38million dollars so far, describing the scale of fraud as 'next level'. One scammer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers

One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise

People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
ECONOMY
Cheryl E Preston

"Mum & Dad" WhatsApp scam could cost you money

There is a new scheme that has been designed to part you from your hard-earned money that has been dubbed the "Mum & Dad WhatsApp scam." According to The Sun, British police are reporting a steady rise in complaints about parents receiving messages, allegedly from their children asking for funds from unknown phone numbers.
abovethelaw.com

Federal Trade Commission Stops Right-Wing Company Marketing Fake 'Made In America' Shirts

To my never-ending annoyance, on the rare occasions when I log in to my social media accounts these days, I am deluged with targeted ads trying to sell me T-shirts with “witty” right-wing slogans on them. I suppose it is fairly easy for the algorithms to correctly identify me as a gun-owning white guy approaching 40 and to therefore assess me as being in the right demographic for that sort of crap. It is apparently more difficult for ad-targeting algorithms to pick up on some of my more nuanced characteristics like being an unabashedly liberal atheist.
ECONOMY
The Penny Hoarder

How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?

The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

