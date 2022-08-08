Read full article on original website
If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
To my never-ending annoyance, on the rare occasions when I log in to my social media accounts these days, I am deluged with targeted ads trying to sell me T-shirts with “witty” right-wing slogans on them. I suppose it is fairly easy for the algorithms to correctly identify me as a gun-owning white guy approaching 40 and to therefore assess me as being in the right demographic for that sort of crap. It is apparently more difficult for ad-targeting algorithms to pick up on some of my more nuanced characteristics like being an unabashedly liberal atheist.
