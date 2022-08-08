ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success

Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff Bay#Warriors#Real Madrid#Lyon#Somali#British#Bbc Sport Wales
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Richard Keogh: Ipswich Town sign defender from Championship club Blackpool

Ipswich Town have signed defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal. The Republic of Ireland international made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last season and the club activated a 12-month option in his contract in May. Keogh was a member of the Ipswich academy...
SOCCER
BBC

Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club's all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo. The sides traded good chances in the early stages of the...
MLS
BBC

Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters

Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS
Yardbarker

Cannavaro downplays Juventus struggles in preseason

Fabio Cannavaro has played down Juventus’ poor form in preseason. The Bianconeri ended the last campaign badly, and we expect them to do better in this one. However, they lost some key players in the transfer window and have added some new men to their squad. But the matches...
SOCCER
BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2): James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman strike in stunning Champions League recovery following a two-goal deficit... and now Gers will face PSV for a group stage place

Never before had Rangers overcome a two-goal first leg defeat to progress in a UEFA competition. On another pulsating European night at Ibrox Malik Tillman’s first goal for the club came with both immaculate timing and a slice of history. The last time Celtic and Rangers reached the group...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti backs Karim Benzema for the Ballon d’Or following new record

Real Madrid added another trophy to their already heaving cabinet on Wednesday night after securing the European Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Never far away from Real Madrid’s successes, Karim Benzema was one of the main talking points. A second half goal put the result beyond doubt and also meant a new record for Benzema. Surpassing Raul Gonzalez with 324 goals, Benzema is now the second top scorer in Real Madrid history.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy