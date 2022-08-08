Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Watford Attacker
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be considering other attacking options having pulled out of the opportunity to sign Marko Arnautovic and have turned their attention to a well known Watford attacker.
Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success
Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial
Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
BBC
Cheltenham Town 0-7 Exeter City: Grecians get record away win with League Cup victory
Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side could have scored more as they broke the club's record for an away win with a 7-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Four goals in a 20-minute spell in the first half helped the Grecians...
BBC
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second...
BBC
Richard Keogh: Ipswich Town sign defender from Championship club Blackpool
Ipswich Town have signed defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal. The Republic of Ireland international made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last season and the club activated a 12-month option in his contract in May. Keogh was a member of the Ipswich academy...
BBC
Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United
Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
Rio Ferdinand picks his Man Utd XI for huge clash at Brentford… and tears up midfield with Fred and McTominay axed
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has picked his team to play Brentford - and axed midfield partnership McFred. The Red Devils lost their first Premier League game of the season 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. A number of players have come under fire for their performance. Midfielders Fred and...
ESPN
Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club's all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo. The sides traded good chances in the early stages of the...
MLS・
BBC
Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters
Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Cannavaro downplays Juventus struggles in preseason
Fabio Cannavaro has played down Juventus’ poor form in preseason. The Bianconeri ended the last campaign badly, and we expect them to do better in this one. However, they lost some key players in the transfer window and have added some new men to their squad. But the matches...
BBC
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
Soccer-Champions Real Madrid ready to frustrate Barca's all-star line-up
MADRID, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European champions Real Madrid will begin their LaLiga title defence against promoted Almeria on Sunday but they will be under no illusion that the biggest obstacle in their pursuit of a 36th title will be a revamped and hungry Barcelona side.
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2): James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman strike in stunning Champions League recovery following a two-goal deficit... and now Gers will face PSV for a group stage place
Never before had Rangers overcome a two-goal first leg defeat to progress in a UEFA competition. On another pulsating European night at Ibrox Malik Tillman’s first goal for the club came with both immaculate timing and a slice of history. The last time Celtic and Rangers reached the group...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti backs Karim Benzema for the Ballon d’Or following new record
Real Madrid added another trophy to their already heaving cabinet on Wednesday night after securing the European Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Never far away from Real Madrid’s successes, Karim Benzema was one of the main talking points. A second half goal put the result beyond doubt and also meant a new record for Benzema. Surpassing Raul Gonzalez with 324 goals, Benzema is now the second top scorer in Real Madrid history.
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea
BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
