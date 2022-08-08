ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo Daviess County, IL

97ZOK

Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers

Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
ROCKFORD, IL
Y105

The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!

For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
CASCADE, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Colorado man killed in I-88 crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash in Lee County Wednesday morning left a Denver, Colorado man dead. It happened on Interstate 88 just south of Franklin Grove. Illinois State Police said that an SUV with three people inside left the road and hit the median. Gareth Foster, 41, was sitting in the front seat. […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours

Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
BETTENDORF, IA
Q985

Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished

Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger

PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
PRINCETON, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz: Dubuque café owner opens Galena pizza spot; Illinois resort gets new general manager; longtime Dubuque Co. business gets new owners

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Galena, Ill., and Rickardsville, Iowa. A Dubuque café...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Q985

Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park

My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
ROCKFORD, IL
madlyodd.com

Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…

Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
MOLINE, IL
97ZOK

50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US

The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
WIFR

Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump. The Citgo Way Low on W. State Street sold gas for just $2.79 per gallon Tuesday afternoon. A long line of cars waited for the chance to save, and their were also free tacos for drivers after they filled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Dubuque, IA
