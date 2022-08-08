Read full article on original website
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Another Riverboat Ribbon Cutting This Friday (August 12) in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, will be welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. The American Splendor will be making its first stop of the 2022 season on Friday, August 12, 2022. This ship...
The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!
For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
Colorado man killed in I-88 crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash in Lee County Wednesday morning left a Denver, Colorado man dead. It happened on Interstate 88 just south of Franklin Grove. Illinois State Police said that an SUV with three people inside left the road and hit the median. Gareth Foster, 41, was sitting in the front seat. […]
Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
Back To School Night This Sunday at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway
Sorry kids it's back to school time in the tri-states. But don't worry, it's not all bad. How would you like a free backpack? A free bike? Or your share of $8,000 in the free coin toss?. All of this and more is waiting for you this weekend at the...
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois
The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound...
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
Biz Buzz: Dubuque café owner opens Galena pizza spot; Illinois resort gets new general manager; longtime Dubuque Co. business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Galena, Ill., and Rickardsville, Iowa. A Dubuque café...
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
Some Call These Midwestern Foods Gross–Are They Right Or Not?
Over the weekend, I got an email note from a friend who formerly lived here in the Rockford area. In the email, he included a link to a piece about "classic" Midwestern food dishes he found on a website. After pointing out that he himself had lived in the Midwest...
UPDATE: Semi & Multiple Vehicles Have Crashed, Jaws Of Life Needed… Traffic Reported To Be At A Standstill
There are 2 different scenes on I-90. The other scene is https://rockfordscanner.com/2022/08/rs-2017/. Traffic is reported to be at a standstill. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 26. Reports of a semi and multiple vehicles have crashed. One of the vehicles is...
Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…
Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
Jo Daviess Co. Man Aims To Turn ‘Back Roads Bars’ into TV Show
Recently during a Sunday afternoon jam session at the colorful Council Hill Station, I met up with a unique Jo Daviess County dude, social media sensation and aspiring TV host-producer named Bob Farster. Farster is eccentric & affable in all the right ways. First, Bob is a retired highway builder....
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get...
Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump. The Citgo Way Low on W. State Street sold gas for just $2.79 per gallon Tuesday afternoon. A long line of cars waited for the chance to save, and their were also free tacos for drivers after they filled […]
