A report from the federal Energy Department shows the biofuels industry continues to create jobs for Illinois. According to the latest U-S Energy and Employment Report, the biofuels industry created 307 jobs in Illinois last year, an increase of a little more than four-and-half percent over the previous year. Officials with the Illinois Corn Growers Association say those job opportunities will continue growing as the use of biofuels such as ethanol increases. The federal government is expected to announce 100-million dollars in funding for more gas station owners to offer their customers gasoline with a 15 percent blend of ethanol That would be an increase of 5 percent over the regular blend most motorists buy now.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO