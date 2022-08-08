Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene
Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield mulls noise ordinance after music complaints
Outdoor dining has become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some local restaurants have started to offer live or recorded music outdoors to attract and entertain diners. But with music often comes complaints. Now, just a month after two residents complained at a recent village board meeting about loud...
Fun Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs
The Northwest Suburbs in Chicagoland offer plenty of family fun for kids of all ages. From attractions to parks and restaurants, you can plan out an exciting day with plenty of things to do. Our complete list below includes fun ideas for your entire family including towns like Glenview, Arlington...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
959theriver.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Check Out a Joliet, Illinois Guy’s Wild Custom Green Camaro Ride
If I had car skills like this Joliet, Illinois guy, I'd be dangerous. Fortunately for my wife, I don't. But, you really should check out his wild custom green Camaro ride that he created. It's ridiculous in the best possible way. I saw this video share from Ridiculous Rides on...
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
wcsjnews.com
Space for Cars To See and Be Seen on Cruise Night
After having to turn down between thirty to forty cars, last month, due to space constraints, the Morris Cruise Night Committee hopes to accommodate all potential interested participants this weekend. Herb Wyeth said they’ve sought out sixty extra spaces that they’ll block off early, as reserved, for anticipated car show participants.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area trio charged with defrauding $2.75M in COVID relief funds to buy luxury cars, property
CHICAGO - Three people from the Chicago area are facing charges for illegally receiving more than $2.75 million in small business loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Samuel W. Jackson, David L. Sullivan II and Elizabeth A. Chervinko are accused of submitting fraudulent applications and...
freepressnewspapers.com
Goodrich Park equipment to remain off limits in Braidwood
Goodrich park on Maple Street has sat idle throughout the spring and summer, unable to play host to neighborhood children who hope to play on the park equipment. Members of the Braidwood Park District Board of Commissioners said unfortunately, things don’t look to get better any time soon. The...
Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
kanecountyconnects.com
Aurora Opens Three New Downtown Restaurants in One Day
The City of Aurora welcomes three new eateries to downtown Aurora. Back-to-back ribbon cutting were held this past weekend to celebrate the opening of Alice's Corner, Kathryn's Place, and Craft Urban Aurora. The city's first Bolivian restaurant and the only authentic full-service Bolivian restaurant in the state, Alice's Corner, is...
blockclubchicago.org
Police Will Paint Your Catalytic Converter Hot Pink, Mark It With ‘CPD’ To Deter Thieves As Part Of Pilot Program
LOGAN SQUARE — As catalytic converter thefts plague the city, police in the Logan Square and Wicker Park area are rolling out a program designed to deter thieves from swiping the coveted car parts. Residents of the Shakespeare (14th) Police District can get their catalytic converters spray-painted and marked...
Why motorists keep crashing into Lockport couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into the home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.
geneva.il.us
Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022
Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
wlip.com
Man Lands Plane on Lake County Roadway After Engine Trouble
(Libertyville, IL) A man was able to walk away, after landing his small plane on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The small plane was on its way to Campbell Airport in Grayslake on Friday night, when the pilot experienced engine trouble. After failed attempts to restart the engine, the man was able to touch down on Route 21, without hitting any obstructions or vehicles. The plane was later towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The pilot has not been identified, he was not injured during the incident.
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
959theriver.com
Plainfield Fire Department To Conduct Training Exercise In Downtown Plainfield Sunday Morning
The Plainfield Fire Protection District will be conducting a training exercise on Lockport Street in downtown Plainfield on Sunday August 14, 2022. The exercise will be starting at 7am and last approximately 1 hour. The exercise will require Lockport Street to be shut down both directions from Illinois Street to DesPlaines Street. Pedestrian traffic will still be open utilizing the sidewalk on the south side of Lockport Street. Anyone in the area of the exercise will notice an increase in fire, police, and PEMA activity.
