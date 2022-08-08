Read full article on original website
Back-to-School in the Shawnee Mission School District 2022
What to know: The Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas begins the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 11-12 for most students.
Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?
Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
KC nonprofit says security guard to blame for recent thefts
Right when everything was coming together the organization said someone stole almost everything it worked for.
Family says party cancellation at Lee’s Summit waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations of racism
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Come Friday, Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque is coming to Kansas City. Some say the honor is long overdue and hope it will help bring home a new era of growth.
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
Facing a staff shortage, Independence considers a 4-day school week
The schedule change is designed to boost recruiting and keeping staff as schools across the country struggle with teacher shortages. The Independence school board launched an exploration Tuesday night into a possible four-day week — as schools across the country face an increasing shortage of teachers and other workers.
Jackson County executive’s son tapped as interim head of KCATA
Frank White III, the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., was selected as the interim CEO of the KC Area Transportation Authority.
Comedian Kevin Hart to perform 6 shows in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade, Kevin Hart announced six performances at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.
Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
Kansas City schools are boosting efforts to fill teacher, staff shortages before classes start
Students are returning to school in just a few weeks, but Kansas City area school districts are still pushing to hire more staff before they open their doors. The effort comes after Kansas started the summer facing a severe teacher shortage, with about 1,400 teaching jobs unfilled. The Kansas City,...
Independence names new police chief following national search
Independence names Adam Dustman as its new Police Chief. Dustman has been the department's Interim Chief since February 2022.
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – A family is searching for answers after receiving conflicting information surrounding the suspicious disappearance of a Prairie Village mother more than three years ago. Police say then 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie...
