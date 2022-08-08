ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

kcur.org

Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?

Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
usatales.com

28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City

Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Facing a staff shortage, Independence considers a 4-day school week

The schedule change is designed to boost recruiting and keeping staff as schools across the country struggle with teacher shortages. The Independence school board launched an exploration Tuesday night into a possible four-day week — as schools across the country face an increasing shortage of teachers and other workers.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WIBW

Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
TOPEKA, KS
