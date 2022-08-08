ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpq.com

Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres

The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire burning near Waterville

WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
East Wenatchee, WA
Accidents
East Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
ncwlife.com

Pile of logs catches fire off Badger Mountain Road

A pile of logs caught on fire just after noon today off Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County but fire crews were able to keep it from spreading. Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1 chief in Waterville, said the fire was near the summit of Badger Mountain about a mile down the descent to Waterville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Dispersed Camping#Pine Trees#Fire#Accident#Chelan
kpq.com

Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer

Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies in dirt bike vs. SUV collision near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a dirt bike Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast for a dirt bike versus SUV collision. Deputies say...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Fatality Reported in Dirt Bike-SUV Crash Near Moses Lake

A fatality is reported from a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies went to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8:30am.. Deputies say the SUV driven by Lily Knowles entered the intersection where the dirt...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road

The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 8th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 2-car, head-on accident late Saturday night on Highway 97A three miles north of Wenatchee critically injured both drivers and closed the highway for about four hours. Firefighters had to deal with two brush fires within minutes of each other Friday night along Highway 2 at Cashmere and Firefighters today are concentrating on mop-up efforts on the Vantage Highway Fire, which has burned more than 32-thousand acres since being first reported a week ago today.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained

ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy