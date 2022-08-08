Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Fire swells to "roughly" 1,000 acres east of Waterville; level 2 evacuation issued
WATERVILLE - Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Callie says "roughly" 1,000 acres of sage brush, grass and wheat stubble have burned 12 miles southeast of Waterville. The blaze is now burning south of US 2. Authorities say the fire was a flare up from a blaze that was believed to have...
ifiberone.com
Level 1 evacuations issued for multiple homes in Douglas County as 1000-acre-plus blaze burns southward
WATERVILLE - The over 1000-acre blaze burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville in Douglas County has prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for homes in the upper portion of the Palisades as of late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The large blaze continues to be pushed southward into the Douglas Creek area above the...
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
ifiberone.com
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
ncwlife.com
Pile of logs catches fire off Badger Mountain Road
A pile of logs caught on fire just after noon today off Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County but fire crews were able to keep it from spreading. Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1 chief in Waterville, said the fire was near the summit of Badger Mountain about a mile down the descent to Waterville.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Firefighter injured during Monday evening house fire in Moses Lake
UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) — A Moses Lake firefighter was injured when a support beam from an attached porch failed during a house fire Monday evening. The 46-year-old firefighter was taken to Samaritan Hospital and has since been released. Firefighters responded about 6:25 p.m. to 500 block of Canterbury Lane...
KHQ Right Now
Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
Level 2 evacuations in place for people living near Mohr Fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Level 2 evacuations – meaning be ready to leave – are in place for people living near the Mohr Fire in Douglas County. State mobilization has been issued for the fire. It is currently estimated to have burned 1.8 square miles (1,200 acres) and still growing. The fire started Tuesday at around 4:00 pm. The cause is...
kpq.com
Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer
Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
ifiberone.com
Man dies in dirt bike vs. SUV collision near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a dirt bike Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast for a dirt bike versus SUV collision. Deputies say...
kpq.com
Fatality Reported in Dirt Bike-SUV Crash Near Moses Lake
A fatality is reported from a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies went to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8:30am.. Deputies say the SUV driven by Lily Knowles entered the intersection where the dirt...
Wildfires in Central WA looking better, but thunderstorm possibility on way
The Vantage Fire is now reported to be 90% contained and the Cow Canyon Fire is now 40% contained. Following an abrupt start to wildfire season last week, with several conflagrations starting across the state, officials say things are looking more promising with Central Washington’s wildfires this week. After...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road
The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 8th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 2-car, head-on accident late Saturday night on Highway 97A three miles north of Wenatchee critically injured both drivers and closed the highway for about four hours. Firefighters had to deal with two brush fires within minutes of each other Friday night along Highway 2 at Cashmere and Firefighters today are concentrating on mop-up efforts on the Vantage Highway Fire, which has burned more than 32-thousand acres since being first reported a week ago today.
Detectives search for rural Grant County man, 43, reported missing for five days
EPHRATA, Wash. — Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are searching for any information on 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a resident of rural Warden who hasn’t been seen or heard from since August 4, 2022. The missing man, Espinoza-Duenas, is listed at six feet tall and roughly...
ifiberone.com
More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained
ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
q13fox.com
Wildfire burns 1,200 acres near Palisades
A new wildfire is burning in Central Washington. It's charred close to 1,200 acres near Waterville. People living there have been ordered to evacuate.
