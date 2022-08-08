Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car
Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
Two Adults, One Child Dead After Wrong-Way Seagoville Crash
Two adults and one child are dead after a wrong-way driver collided with their vehicle early Sunday morning in Seagoville, police confirmed. At 1:07 a.m., Crandall police responded to calls of a wrong-way driver on Highway 175. The driver, an adult male in a blue Chevrolet, was located and police attempted to get his attention by shining spotlights into his window. Instead of slowing down, the driver accelerated and continued driving.
Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple
The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
Woman Fatally Struck While Walking Across I-20 in Arlington Sunday Morning: PD
Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a woman struck by a vehicle as she walked across an Arlington highway Sunday morning, investigators say. In a statement, Arlington police said officers responded to a traffic assistance call in the 6300 block of West Interstate 20 at about 8:42 a.m. Officers found a woman dead on the highway after being struck by multiple vehicles.
18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment
An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
Infant Dead, Suspect in Custody After Standoff in Rowlett
An infant boy was found dead Friday evening after Rowlett Police were dispatched to a welfare concern call, officials confirmed Saturday. Rowlett PD responded to calls at 7 p.m. Friday where a caller reported she was concerned that her husband was behaving strangely and that their infant child was in his care.
Driver in Custody After High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A 16-year-old is in custody after leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon, police say. In a statement, Mesquite police said officers tried to stop a silver Honda Accord in the area of westbound Interstate 30 at Interstate 635. The vehicle, a silver Honda Accord, was reported stolen in Garland the week before.
Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers
A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday. Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up. Firefighters...
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
Frisco Man Who Stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 1 Week in Jail
A Frisco business owner who chartered a private jet to attend the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally and then stormed the Capitol building was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail, authorities said. Jason Lee Hyland, 39, had pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or...
‘No Way': Mansfield Woman Finds Dallas Man's Wedding Ring on Florida Beach
A Mansfield woman found a wedding ring on a South Florida beach 1,300 miles from home and returned it to its owner: A Dallas man she had never met who happened to lose it on the same beach. Chris Ramirez, a barber who just opened a new shop in Deep...
Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog
Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers
Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. Public school teachers in Texas, on average, are making about $7,500 less than the...
Oak Cliff Organization Prepares for Annual Back-to-School Festival
As students prepare to return to school, many parents feel the financial burden while shopping for school supplies. Around this time each year, though, we see the best of North Texas as people step up to provide for families in need. An Oak Cliff organization, For Oak Cliff, has prepared...
Voly in the Park 2022
NBC 5 and VolunteerNow invite you to come out to Voly in the Park, the largest volunteer festival in Dallas. Find your perfect volunteer opportunity and learn how you can get involved in our community. It’s all happening Saturday, September 17, at Klyde Warren Park from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Location, Names New Managers
H-E-B is holding another job fair this Saturday to fill open positions at its upcoming Plano store. The San Antonio-based grocer said it’s hiring 700 people for the store that’s under construction at 6001 Preston Road in Plano. The job fair is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m....
Broadway Dallas to Promote Arts Education with Dallas ISD Show
The musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, will kick off the new season of Broadway Dallas, formerly known as Dallas Summer Musicals. One of the performances in September will be exclusively attended by 3.400 Dallas ISD students. "There's nothing like that anticipation that happens when...
