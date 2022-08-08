Two adults and one child are dead after a wrong-way driver collided with their vehicle early Sunday morning in Seagoville, police confirmed. At 1:07 a.m., Crandall police responded to calls of a wrong-way driver on Highway 175. The driver, an adult male in a blue Chevrolet, was located and police attempted to get his attention by shining spotlights into his window. Instead of slowing down, the driver accelerated and continued driving.

SEAGOVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO