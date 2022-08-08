Read full article on original website
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
BBC
Wales to face Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup warm-up
Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.
Vandalised Mayer-Marton mural in Oldham church granted Grade II-listed status
The Crucifixion mosaic and fresco saved from destruction after two-year campaign
GB stars hope for encore in Munich’s trailblazing European Championships
Hodgkinson, Wightman, Muir and Worthington among the athletes from nine sports competing in the new multi-event games
Ten Commonwealth Games stars set to shine at Paris 2024 Olympics
Commonwealth success is not always the most reliable indicator of Olympic glory but there have been many examples where it has served as the springboard.Back in 2006, Jess Ennis-Hill won bronze in Melbourne at just 19, and used that as the launchpad for a career that brought her an Olympic gold in London six years later.So, after 11 thrilling days of competition at Birmingham 2022, now we have the opportunity to see who might follow in Ennis-Hill’s footsteps and convert Commonwealth silverware into an Olympic medal, with Paris now just two years away.Delicious Orie (Boxing)The superheavyweight from nearby Wolverhampton showed...
BBC
Eurovision UK host city: Turin's advice to song-contest organisers
Mohamad El Zein still talks about how "colourful and diverse" Turin was in May. One of 650 Eurovision Song Contest volunteers in the Italian industrial city - with numerous events for locals and tourists outside of the arena - the 29-year-old says: "From 06:00 to 03:00 it was venue, party, venue, party."
BBC
Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'
Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
SkySports
Fixtures announced for European Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland
Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man will take to court at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. This will be the fourth of five qualifiers for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The competition will be played in a round robin format, with final standings determining qualification.
Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scots' golden trio 'can go as far as they want' - Ricky Burns
Former world champion Ricky Burns thinks Scotland's Commonwealth Games boxing medallists can "100%" make it to the top in the professional game. But he suggests that they should be in no rush to give up on any Olympic dreams they may still harbour. Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch...
BBC
Cymru Premier's managerial merry-go-round
The Cymru Premier has seen something of a managerial merry-go-round during recent months. Seven of the 12 top-flight clubs have changed manager - with the most dramatic the eve of season departure of New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick. BBC Sport Wales looks at the summer's managerial changes ahead of...
BBC
European Rowing Championships: Welshmen going for gold after year of 'resurrection'
British rowing is enjoying a season of "resurrection" after disappointment at last year's Olympics, says Tokyo bronze medallist Oliver Wynne-Griffith. Tokyo 2020 was below-par for British rowers, who won two medals - the team's lowest Olympic haul since 1996 - and no golds for the first time since 1980. The...
BBC
Cymru Premier: Wales' national league celebrates 30-year anniversary
The new Cymru Premier campaign kicks off this weekend - 30 years on from the competition's first season. Then known as the League of Wales, its formation proved controversial and divisive, but 20 clubs created history in August 1992 with the opening round of games. Of those 20, only two,...
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
BBC
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take indefinite break from game 'effective immediately'
Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced she is taking an indefinite break from the game, "effective immediately", for personal reasons. The 30-year-old says she is taking the time to focus on herself after a "busy couple of years". The news comes days after Lanning led her country to Commonwealth Games...
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic striker joins Mandurah City in Australia's third tier
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join semi-professional club Mandurah City in Australia's third tier. City say the 31-year-old, who has been capped 22 times for Scotland, will play in their last two home games of the league season. Mandurah currently lie fourth in the Football West State...
BBC
Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Inside NI's historic performance at Birmingham 2022
The clues that it was going to be a record-breaking Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland came early. The beauty and the curse of the multi-sport event is that you have different sports happening in different venues at the same time. A glorious melting pot of sport and its unrivalled ability...
BBC
Ireland v Afghanistan: Hosts clinch seven-wicket T20 victory in Belfast opener
Afghanistan 168-7 (20 overs): Ghani 59, I Zadran 29*; McCarthy 3-34 Ireland 171-3 (19.5 overs): Balbirnie 51, Tucker 50; Mujeeb 1-22 Ireland earned their first win of the summer as they beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first T20 with George Dockrell hitting the winning runs from the penultimate ball.
