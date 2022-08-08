Read full article on original website
Mickey’s Irish Pub opening North Liberty location
A longtime downtown Iowa City staple is expanding to North Liberty. The owners of Mickey’s Irish Pub on South Dubuque Street have announced plans to open a second location on Pacha Parkway. The new Mickey’s location will take over the spot formerly occupied by Rocky O’Brien’s Public House, which closed on June 26th.
Domestic incident leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
A weekend domestic incident has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man on assault charges. Police say that 23-year-old Jason Rodas of Amber Lane and the woman were involved in an argument over relationship issues Sunday at around 7:30 am. During the argument, Rodas allegedly grabbed the woman in a bear hug, lifted her up and threw her on the bed. She also reported that she was dragged off the bed by Rodas, who allegedly grabbed her by the neck.
“Plant bar” opening up in former Van B’s location
A so-called “plant bar” is opening up in former location of Van B’s in Iowa City. The Green House plans to open its doors by the end of the month on the corner of College and Van Buren Streets. Owner Emily Salmonsen, one of the founders of FilmScene, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that The Green House will differ from other area bars in that it will be filled with plants and plant-based décor with large windows and “ample” patio space.
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
Police charge man who ran down protestors with his car in Cedar Rapids
Police have charged the man accused of running down protestors with his car in Cedar Rapids earlier this summer. 53-year-old David Houston is charged with Assault While Using or Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident. According to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office,...
Additional charges filed against Wisconsin man for alleged armed robberies
Additional charges have been filed against a Wisconsin man who reportedly committed two home invasions and held police at bay for about three hours Wednesday night. The incident began when 41-year-old Rick Wappler of Cascade, Wisconsin was stopped by Iowa City Police just after 6pm for a traffic violation. Wappler reportedly told an officer that he was on the run from law enforcement, grabbed a knife and threatened to kill him. He then fled the scene; the pursuit was ended due to risk of public safety.
IC man arrested after allegedly following through on threatened beating
An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he followed through on a threat to beat another man who was at his house while he was away. 23-year-old Francisco Cantu of the Modern Manor manufactured housing community was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Monday night. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9:15pm on July 14th Cantu texted the victim, “MF if you’re still at my house I’m beating your ass.” Cantu returned to his residence on Modern Way two minutes later and reportedly opened the victim’s car door open, pulled him out and struck him multiple times in the face and chest.
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
Rural Oxford woman who claimed to be Covid-positive accused of spiting on roommate
A rural Oxford woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies say she tried to intentionally spread Covid to her roommate. Officers were called to the 355th Street residence of 24-year-old Natasha Fumia just after 6:45 Monday night. Fumia was reportedly being kicked out of the house for not paying rent. She allegedly punched the roommate in the face and back, then spit on the roommate. Police say Fumia later told them she was Covid-positive. A post-arrest search of her person reportedly turned up methamphetamine.
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly selling marijuana
An Iowa City woman has been charged with selling drugs after she was observed selling a large quantity of marijuana. Police say 21-year-old Nabrinah Sonii of Shire Lane reportedly left her residence the evening of July 13th and met with a subject in the area of Highway 6 East. Sonii allegedly sold marijuana to a subject in exchange for cash. Police say she sold over 42 ½ grams of the substance.
