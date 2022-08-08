Read full article on original website
Police charge man who ran down protestors with his car in Cedar Rapids
Police have charged the man accused of running down protestors with his car in Cedar Rapids earlier this summer. 53-year-old David Houston is charged with Assault While Using or Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident. According to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office,...
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
Rural Oxford woman who claimed to be Covid-positive accused of spiting on roommate
A rural Oxford woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies say she tried to intentionally spread Covid to her roommate. Officers were called to the 355th Street residence of 24-year-old Natasha Fumia just after 6:45 Monday night. Fumia was reportedly being kicked out of the house for not paying rent. She allegedly punched the roommate in the face and back, then spit on the roommate. Police say Fumia later told them she was Covid-positive. A post-arrest search of her person reportedly turned up methamphetamine.
Domestic incident leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
A weekend domestic incident has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man on assault charges. Police say that 23-year-old Jason Rodas of Amber Lane and the woman were involved in an argument over relationship issues Sunday at around 7:30 am. During the argument, Rodas allegedly grabbed the woman in a bear hug, lifted her up and threw her on the bed. She also reported that she was dragged off the bed by Rodas, who allegedly grabbed her by the neck.
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly selling marijuana
An Iowa City woman has been charged with selling drugs after she was observed selling a large quantity of marijuana. Police say 21-year-old Nabrinah Sonii of Shire Lane reportedly left her residence the evening of July 13th and met with a subject in the area of Highway 6 East. Sonii allegedly sold marijuana to a subject in exchange for cash. Police say she sold over 42 ½ grams of the substance.
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. They indicate officers were called to the Lakeside Drive apartment of 58-year-old Kevin Theel, who was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning, on December 29th to help with Theel’s eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off since September 29th, and for the next three months he used the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
“Plant bar” opening up in former Van B’s location
A so-called “plant bar” is opening up in former location of Van B’s in Iowa City. The Green House plans to open its doors by the end of the month on the corner of College and Van Buren Streets. Owner Emily Salmonsen, one of the founders of FilmScene, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that The Green House will differ from other area bars in that it will be filled with plants and plant-based décor with large windows and “ample” patio space.
