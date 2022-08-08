Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. They indicate officers were called to the Lakeside Drive apartment of 58-year-old Kevin Theel, who was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning, on December 29th to help with Theel’s eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off since September 29th, and for the next three months he used the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO