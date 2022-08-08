A so-called “plant bar” is opening up in former location of Van B’s in Iowa City. The Green House plans to open its doors by the end of the month on the corner of College and Van Buren Streets. Owner Emily Salmonsen, one of the founders of FilmScene, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that The Green House will differ from other area bars in that it will be filled with plants and plant-based décor with large windows and “ample” patio space.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO