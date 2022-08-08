Read full article on original website
Secretary Pate’s state fair booth to offer Straw Poll, voter registration drive, business startup information and opportunity to meet ‘superheroes’ from August 11-21
Secretary of State Paul Pate’s annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is back for 2022 and will allow fairgoers to vote for their preferred candidate in the Governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House races. The poll will be conducted on iPads at the Secretary’s booth located inside the Varied Industries Building during the Iowa State Fair from August 11-21.
State attorneys general talk future tech cases in national conference
Dr. Natalie Denburg, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Iowa, gave a presentation on scam vulnerability Aug. 10 at the National Association of Attorneys General presidential summit in Des Moines. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State attorneys general may soon play a larger role in the...
Candidates for state treasurer diverge on office’s role, goals
Democrat Michael Fitzgerald will face off against former state Sen. Roby Smith. (Photo by Iowa Capital Dispatch. Money image from Getty Images.) If elected as state treasurer, former Republican state Sen. Roby Smith would use the position to prevent federal overreach and ensure Iowa tax dollars don’t aid terrorist organizations, his campaign states. Democratic incumbent Michael Fitzgerald said he hopes to continue building on programs he implemented during his time as the longest-serving state treasurer in the nation.
IOWA STATE FAIR READIES FOR BIG CROWDS
THE 2022 IOWA STATE FAIR STARTS THURSDAY. GARY SLATER, THE FAIR’S C-E-O AND GENERAL MANAGER, SAYS THE ORGANIZATION IS STILL RECOVERING FINANCIALLY FROM THE CANCELLATION OF THE 2020 FAIR DUE TO THE PANDEMIC. THE STATE FAIR LOST 13 MILLION DOLLARS WHEN THE EVENT WAS CANCELLED IN 2020, BUT QUALIFIED...
Hands-free driving legislation remains stalled as highway fatalities rise
Lawmakers have spent more than four years debating legislation to require hands-free devices for drivers. (Photo by Andrew Kennard for Iowa Capital Dispatch) Highway fatalities are rising in Iowa and law enforcement officials believe the state’s difficult-to-enforce laws on distracted driving are playing a role. There have been 197...
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
SAND TO HOLD NW IOWA TOWN HALLS
IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND WILL HOST SOME TOWN HALL MEETINGS IN NORTHWEST IOWA THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS AS PART OF HIS 100 TOWN HALL TOUR. SAND WILL BE DISCUSSING THE ROLE OF THE STATE AUDITOR, THE PUBLIC INNOVATIONS AND EFFICIENCIES (PIE) PROGRAM, AND RECENT INVESTIGATIONS CONDUCTED BY HIS OFFICE.
CHALLENGE GRANT TO HELP SSC SENIOR CENTER PROJECT
THERE’S SOME HOPE FOR THE RECENTLY CLOSED NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SENIOR CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. THE CENTER HAS RECEIVED A $20,000 CHALLENGE GRANT FROM REGINA ROTH, WHO WILL MATCH DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR ALL DONATIONS FROM SUPPORTERS WHO CONTRIBUTE TO THE CENTER FROM NOW MOVING FORWARD UP TO $20,000. FINANCIAL DONATIONS MAY...
Personnel tops MAC board action
At their meeting Wednesday, August 8, the Mount Ayr Community Schools board of directors approved a long list of personnel decisions. The board approved the hiring of Diagonal music instructor Wildalys Cruz to teach elementary and high school music from 12-2 p.m. four days a week until a full-time music instructor can be found. Mount Ayr will compensate Cruz $20,973 including mileage.
NEW SIOUX CITY TEACHERS PREPARE FOR FALL CLASSES
AROUND 110 NEW TEACHERS FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BEGAN THEIR ORIENTATION MONDAY. JEN GOMEZ, THE DISTRICT’S DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES, SAYS IT WAS THE FIRST OF A WEEK LONG GROUP OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT SESSIONS TO PREPARE NEW TEACHERS FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR:. TEACHERS10 OC……..NEXT TWO...
APPLICATIONS TO BE ACCEPTED FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY
THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS ESTABLISHED THE FRAMEWORK TO REPLACE ONE OF ITS MEMBERS. THE BOARD AGREED TO ACCEPT APPLICATIONS FROM INTERESTED CITIZENS TO REPLACE DR. JULINE ALBERT, WHO RESIGNED AUGUST 3RD. APPLICANTS HAVE UNTIL AUGUST 16TH TO APPLY AND WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK TO THE BOARD...
NO SPECIAL SESSION FOR NEBRASKA
THERE WILL BE NO SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION TO AMEND THE STATE’S ABORTION LAWS. NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AFTER SPEAKER OF THE LEGISLATURE MIKE HILGERS SENT THE GOVERNOR A LETTER STATING THAT 30 STATE SENATORS WOULD VOTE FOR A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE PROHIBITED ABORTIONS STARTING AT 12 WEEKS.
Dyersville Receiving Grant for Permanent Ballpark at Field of Dreams
The city of Dyersville has received some big news to begin MLB at the Field of Dreams festivities this week. Yesterday the city learned it’s receiving a 12-and a half million dollar grant thru the Destination Iowa Program to be used toward the creation of a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams.
STURGIS ARRESTS TREND HIGHER AS MOTORCYCLE RALLY BEGINS
THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IS UNDERWAY IN WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA WITH AUTHORITIES REPORTING A SLIGHT INCREASE IN DUI AND DRUG ARRESTS COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO. THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL ALSO SAYS ONE PERSON DIED IN A COLLISION OF TWO MOTORCYCLES JUST BEFORE 11 A.M. SATURDAY ON HIGHWAY 34 NEAR HAYES.
Gary Overla to greet voters at 5 p.m. today at Perry Perk
Gary Overla, the Democratic candidate for newly drawn Iowa House District 47, which includes Perry, will meet voters today from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Perry Perk coffeehouse at 1201 Warford St. Lou and Lois Hoger of Perry are hosting the event, and light refreshments will be served. The meeting is...
“Plant bar” opening up in former Van B’s location
A so-called “plant bar” is opening up in former location of Van B’s in Iowa City. The Green House plans to open its doors by the end of the month on the corner of College and Van Buren Streets. Owner Emily Salmonsen, one of the founders of FilmScene, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that The Green House will differ from other area bars in that it will be filled with plants and plant-based décor with large windows and “ample” patio space.
Iowa State Fair has 53 new foods to try in 2022
Sweet, salty, savory, strange, tasty, on-a-stick, on a plate, in a bowl, there are 53 New Foods at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. With only 22 days until the Fair, you can start planning what foods you will try this year along with all the great contests and entertainment. The...
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
Rural Oxford woman who claimed to be Covid-positive accused of spiting on roommate
A rural Oxford woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies say she tried to intentionally spread Covid to her roommate. Officers were called to the 355th Street residence of 24-year-old Natasha Fumia just after 6:45 Monday night. Fumia was reportedly being kicked out of the house for not paying rent. She allegedly punched the roommate in the face and back, then spit on the roommate. Police say Fumia later told them she was Covid-positive. A post-arrest search of her person reportedly turned up methamphetamine.
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly selling marijuana
An Iowa City woman has been charged with selling drugs after she was observed selling a large quantity of marijuana. Police say 21-year-old Nabrinah Sonii of Shire Lane reportedly left her residence the evening of July 13th and met with a subject in the area of Highway 6 East. Sonii allegedly sold marijuana to a subject in exchange for cash. Police say she sold over 42 ½ grams of the substance.
