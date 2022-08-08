Read full article on original website
Attempted bank robbery on 50th and Ames ends in K-9 pursuit
An apparent attempted bank robbery in Omaha on Wednesday resulted in a shot being fired and ended in a K-9 chase.
WOWT
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
WOWT
Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire. Jacob Hansen, 42, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning...
WOWT
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
1011now.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release...
KETV.com
Body found Sunday by Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified, now part of homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — The body found Sunday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is now part of a homicide investigation, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Lamar A. Nedd, also known as "Freddy Dead," according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Nedd's body was discovered Sunday morning,...
WOWT
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
Investigators investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
WOWT
Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
York News-Times
Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
OPD investigating Monday morning, non-lethal shooting
The Omaha Police Department sent out a news release about a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
1011now.com
Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, is underway. He’s facing a possible first-degree murder conviction. The state opened up the trial in opening statements Monday by arguing that...
iheart.com
Police Investigating Shooting Outside North Omaha Bar
(Omaha, NE) -- An investigation's underway after an overnight shooting outside a bar in North Omaha. Police say a man was shot outside Hank's 2.0 Bar at 3922 Ames Avenue around 1:00 a.m. He has non-life threatening injuries and no arrests have been made. Police haven't determined a motive.
1011now.com
Deontae Rush murder trial delayed due to COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, has been delayed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. According to the court, several other people involved in the trial also tested positive for the virus, including officers and witnesses. The court is expected to reconvene on Friday.
Man Sentenced On Drug Charge Following Pottawattamie County Traffic Stop
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A man who was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County will spend seven years in prison. Fifty-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Campos was the passenger in a car that was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for speeding on I-80 in Council Bluffs in July of 2021. Officers found around 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.
Five arrests and multiple theft incidents on Mills County Sheriff’s report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Four people from Omaha are charged with OWI while one person from Glenwood was arrested on a warrant. Arrested for OWI 1st Offense are 25-year-old Cody Ray Cloyd, 23-year-old Ariana Rose Dibernardo, 21-year-old Alan Giovanni Villalobos Madera, and 21-year-old Christian Joevany Perez Chavez.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. Jordan Humphrey, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.
