ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Omaha Police#The Homicide Unit#Getty Images
WOWT

FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, is underway. He’s facing a possible first-degree murder conviction. The state opened up the trial in opening statements Monday by arguing that...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Police Investigating Shooting Outside North Omaha Bar

(Omaha, NE) -- An investigation's underway after an overnight shooting outside a bar in North Omaha. Police say a man was shot outside Hank's 2.0 Bar at 3922 Ames Avenue around 1:00 a.m. He has non-life threatening injuries and no arrests have been made. Police haven't determined a motive.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Deontae Rush murder trial delayed due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, has been delayed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. According to the court, several other people involved in the trial also tested positive for the virus, including officers and witnesses. The court is expected to reconvene on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Man Sentenced On Drug Charge Following Pottawattamie County Traffic Stop

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A man who was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County will spend seven years in prison. Fifty-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Campos was the passenger in a car that was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for speeding on I-80 in Council Bluffs in July of 2021. Officers found around 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. Jordan Humphrey, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy