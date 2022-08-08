Read full article on original website
Marshall County Schools focused on security as students return
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men making their way around town are accused of fradulutnely renting and then stealing $300,000 worth of construction equipment and Huntsville Police are hoping you can help bring them to justice. Police say back in May the two made their way to Thompson Rents, Robin...
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
AAMU leaders host domestic violence forum
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County on Wednesday morning. Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Ardmore Highway near Ballard Hollow Road just after 9 p.m Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple individuals were shot at the scene.
Gov. Ivey writes to board members regarding Guntersville triple murderer parole
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
Limestone County man barricaded his three children, girlfriend in standoff
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting on the 24000 Block of Craft Road. After Ryan Matthew Guenther arrived home he got into an argument with another male subject at the residence. Guenther pulled out a pistol and shot the male in the leg. Guenther also pointed the gun at his girlfriend and assaulted her.
Decatur man arrested, charged with assault
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Decatur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road SW in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they learned that a male had been transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital due to his injuries. Officers visited the victim at the hospital and learned that he was assaulted with a blunt object by Kent Michael Hasting, 35.
Alabama woman remains positive while battling rare bone cancer
A young woman from North Alabama is sharing her journey as she battles an extremely rare form of cancer.
Fort Payne teen awarded scholarship
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne teenager was awarded a scholarship as announced by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Sonny Martin was awarded the Airborne Public Safety Association, Southeast Region Scholarship. Martin will be attending Auburn University in the fall to study computer engineering. DeKalb...
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
Guntersville man arrested for selling cocaine that caused overdoses
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man that had connections to at least three overdoses in February. Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, five overdoses in Marshall County were confirmed. Those overdoses resulted in the death of two people. Alex...
New edition of KIDS COUNT Data Book released
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book was released on Monday, highlighting national and state-level data about economic well-being, education, health and family, and community. The book ranks states on the overall well-being of children. Alabama ranked 46th. Between...
Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
Book vending machine introduced at a Madison Co. school
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine to help inspire more kids to read. The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a reward for doing so. According to the elementary school librarian,...
Man indicted for manslaughter in DeKalb County crash
A Cottondale man has been indicted on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault following an investigation into a crash late last year, court records show.
