ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Watch Series 8 redesign might be a little underwhelming

By Alistair Charlton
T3
T3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOo0Z_0h8win1i00

What’s this, another Apple Watch Series 8 rumour? Of course it is, and this time we’re hearing the wearable’s design will be the same as the year-old Series 7 when it arrives in September.

This might be a source of disappointment for some Apple Watch fans, but the Series 7 introduced a larger display and fractionally larger case, and Apple doesn’t tend to mess with its smartwatch design all that often.

A flat display and flat-sided case, to match the aesthetic of recent iPhones and iPads, had been rumoured . But now it sounds like Apple is sticking to the Series 7 recipe for another year. At least for the regular Watch, as we’re still not sure what changes the rumoured Watch Series 8 Pro might have.

All of this comes from the Twitter account of an Apple leaker known as ShrimpApplePro. They tweeted : “Design: sadly it’s staying the same as the Series 7 with no design improvement.”

They also added that there will no longer be a titanium option for the “base” watch, and that aluminium colour options will be midnight, starlight, red and silver. If true, this would mean the green and blue colour options of the Series 7 have been removed for the new model.

Above this, the leaker claims Apple will offer a pricier stainless steel version of Watch Series 8 in silver and graphite. They also said their source reports no external changes, at least as far as sensors are concerned – so there might be no new health-tracking tech incorporated with the heart sensor on the case back. It is also claimed that the 41mm and 45mm case size options introduced last year will continue with the Series 8.

An unusual extra bit of info is how the box of the Watch Series 8 will be sealed with a stronger glue, which will damage the box if someone tries to reseal it. Perhaps Apple has had an issue with customers buying a Watch, wearing it then trying to return it while claiming it hasn’t been opened.

Lastly, ShrimpApplePro replied to a question on Twitter about whether the Hermès version of Apple Watch will continue, saying vaguely “working on the next one”.

Apple is expected to reveal the Watch Series 8 alongside the iPhone 14 at a product launch event in September, with both products likely going on sale about 10 days later.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price

SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: Samsung beats Apple Watch 8 to the punch

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked August event today and Samsung's wearables look to build on last year's momentum with enhanced hardware, new and better health tracking features, and a rugged new high-end model that may steal the thunder from the rumored Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro see $69 discount to $180 in today’s best deals, iPad Air 4 $400, more

Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by AirPods Pro at $180. There’s also another chance to save on iPad Air 4, as Best Buy clears out models at $400, not to mention an end of summer price cut on the HomeKit ecobee SmartThermostat. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Design#Apple Watch
Apple Insider

How Apple could approach a folding iPhone

Despite Apple choosing to thus far not compete in the folding smartphone market, other manufacturers see it as the future. LG showed off its initial foldable display tech back in 2016 with some of the early models making it to market by 2019. Since then, many other foldable smartphones have...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

What is Jony Ive, former Apple chief designer, doing now?

If you’re scrolling through this article on your iPhone screen or MacBook—you owe a lot to former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive. The award-winning industrial designer has had a hand in just about every Apple product to date, having spent more than 20 years working in direct collaboration with the late Steve Jobs.
BUSINESS
Refinery29

The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get more expensive

IPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely get more expensive, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. While previous reports said the base model will remain at the same price point, it doesn’t seem the same will apply to the Pro iPhones. In a Twitter thread, Ming-Chi...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
PC Magazine

AT&T Back-to-School Sale: Save on Apple Watch, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, More

When summer’s open schedule ends and the school year starts, it can get a lot tougher to keep in touch with your family. One parent might be taking care of the carpool while another is dropping the younger children at ballet class or piano lessons, all while the older kids are heading to band practice or their athletic endeavors.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple Leather Link long term review: Still holds up after almost two years

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It's been almost two years since Apple released the Leather Link band forApple Watch and while it has signs of wear, it has held up remarkably well.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple may be working on an Amazon Echo Show rival

Is Apple preparing to shake up its lackluster smart home lineup?. As first reported by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), the tech giant is supposedly working on “at least four” new smart home products – with a HomePod 2, an updated HomePod mini and several never-before-seen devices expected to be among that number.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 event: Apple begins production of virtual keynote for September

We’re just one month away from the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 and Apple’s highly-anticipated September event. According to a new report from Bloomberg today, Apple has started the production process for its iPhone 14 event…. Apple’s iPhone 14 event. According to the latest edition of...
CELL PHONES
IGN

Apple Deals at Target Today: Save on Air Pods, Apple TV and More

Everyone likes to complain about the so-called "Apple tax," but when it comes to mobile products, it's really easy to find deals on Apple products. Air Pods are on sale all the time, and if you're willing to wait a few days (or maybe weeks), you're bound to find an Apple Watch model with an attractive discount.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple is recording the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8 event now

Apple events have, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, been a virtual affair that used pre-recorded videos instead of a live audience. For September, it seems that Apple will be continuing with that presentation style for yet another iPhone launch. According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg,...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to force an iPhone or iPad to stay on all the time

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — You may have reasons to keep youriPad or iPhone on for an extended period of time. But, the open questions are why would you want to do this and if it will harm your device.
CELL PHONES
T3

T3

283
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy