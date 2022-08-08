ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal legend Paul Merson picks his greatest XI of team-mates – but snubs both Arsene Wenger and George Graham to manage them

By Leo Moynihan
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has told FourFourTwo his Perfect XI of former teammates.

Merson came to prominence in the late 80s and was a member of both the 1988/89 and 1990/91 title-winning Gunners sides under George Graham. A star for England as well, the Sky pundit was one of the most talented players of his generation – and played with the cream of the Premier League both domestically and on international duty.

FourFourTwo sat down with him to ask what a team of his best ever team-mates would look like.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson picks his Perfect XI…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpJD9_0h8wikNX00

(Image credit: Future)

GK: David Seaman

“I played with Peter Schmeichel at Aston Villa and he was still class, but David was the one for me. He was so calm. We were well-drilled defensively at Arsenal and he was key to that. However quiet a game he’d had, or however under the cosh we were, you knew you could always rely on him.”

RB: Gary Neville

“People forget just how consistent Gary was. Now he’s on the telly, maybe we forget that for more than a decade he was playing this massive part in Manchester United’s success, and was by far the best right-back in England. Lee Dixon was terrific, but I’d have to go for Gary – especially considering who I’m picking ahead of him.”

CB: Tony Adams

“Colossal both on and off the pitch. I saw him playing from a young age and you knew that this kid – if you could ever call him a kid – was going to the very top. He and I went through similar problems, and the way he’s handled his addictions tells you everything about the man. A great leader.”

CB: Sol Campbell

“We played together for England at the 1998 World Cup, and I could see he was destined to be a world-class defender. Then watching him at Arsenal after a big move from Spurs, you saw this calmness. That wasn’t easy, the hate he got from the fans, but he took it in his stride and became even better. A class act.”

LB: Kenny Sansom

“He was a monster. Stuart Pearce was superb of course, but when I started at Arsenal, Kenny was senior and helped many of us youngsters come through. He had legs like tree trunks and could tackle a brick wall, but my word he could play.”

RM: David Beckham

“I partly picked Gary for just how well he played with Becks – the greatest striker of a dead-ball I’ve ever seen. The stick he received for what was at best a booking against Argentina in 1998 was insane. The way he handled the country being against him was heroic.”

CM: Patrick Vieira

“We couldn’t work him out at first. Surely he was a centre-back, the Arsenal lads said. He was gangly and had an odd body shape, but soon was bossing every midfield. Box to box, brilliant passer, up for the fight, beautiful at tackling. Pivotal to Arsene Wenger’s success.”

CM: Paul Gascoigne

“The best English footballer I’ve ever seen. To have played with Gazza, as I did for England and Middlesbrough, was to really know how amazing he was. The things he could do with a football would just make you smile. He was my housemate at Boro and it got a bit mad. He was coming to the end of his career then, but his skills were still mental.”

LM: John Barnes

“John was some player. When Arsenal were trying to dethrone Liverpool, he was arguably the best player in Europe. What he was doing week in, week out was up there with anyone, and I mean anyone. He got unfair stick with England, as teams would double up on him.”

ST: Dennis Bergkamp

“Until I started working with Dennis in 1995, I didn’t know footballers could be that good. On the pitch, that touch, that ability to drop deep and find space... wow. Off the pitch, his room-mate Ian Wright used to laugh that he wore perfectly ironed pyjamas and slippers.”

ST: Ian Wright

“It’s hard to leave out Alan Shearer as his numbers were off the scale, but I loved playing off Wrighty. Because of his late route into football, he had an infectious love of playing. It’s easy to take it for granted, but he was so enthusiastic and that bubbled into his game.”

Manager: Harry Redknapp

“If the players weren’t so good, I’d pick George Graham, who was a master organiser. Harry was great with players and would get the best from this XI by letting them enjoy themselves.”

Substitutes

David Rocastle

Alan Shearer

Teddy Sheringham

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League

Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sol Campbell
Person
Dennis Bergkamp
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Harry Redknapp
Person
Paul Merson
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Peter Schmeichel
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Stuart Pearce
Person
Kenny Sansom
The Independent

Trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs to go ahead on Monday

The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on today.Arrangements for the case were finalised on Thursday in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for asbestos.Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a “building issue”.A number of cases...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal
Yardbarker

Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation

According to The Telegraph , Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification. Erik ten Hag has made it known that he is seeking attacking reinforcements. The Dutchman said to the press during pre-season that United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Yardbarker

Chicharito tells United to get over Sir Alex Ferguson

Javier Hernandez has a point since Manchester United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement in 2013. The former Manchester United striker says the club need to adapt and finally get over Sir Alex Ferguson’s exit if they are to return to the top of English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves

Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd end Marko Arnautovic interest as Timo Werner confirms Chelsea exit

The new Premier League season is underway but the transfer window looks to be the main attraction for many with Manchester United likely to dominate the headlines over the last few weeks after their loss to Brighton leaving Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements. Realistic targets include Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic, while Guido Rodriguez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Cody Gakpo continue to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, which rumbles on, and Manchester United and Chelsea remain strongly linked to the Barcelona midfielder....
PREMIER LEAGUE
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
583
Post
486
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy