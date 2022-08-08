Read full article on original website
Here's why Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green Sprite bottle
Coca-Cola is retiring the green Sprite bottle and switching to clear plastic. The change makes it more likely the bottle will be recycled.
PC Magazine
Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores
Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
Walmart And Other Leading Grocery Stores Face A Lawsuit Over Kona Coffee Beans
Walmart and other leading grocery stores such as Costco, Kroger, and Safeway are facing a lawsuit for misleading marketing. Yikes! On July 29, Top Class Actions reported that supermarket chain Kroger and coffee brand Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee (HIKC)...
Brand name products vs. generic store brands
With prices of groceries up 12% in the last year, customers are ditching brand names for generic store products. But at what cost? NBC News’ Savannah Sellers heads to the Sensory Lab at Ohio State University to see whether taste testers were able to detect differences in the items.Aug. 7, 2022.
BBC
Domino's: fast food giant pulls out of Italy, the home of pizza
Domino's Pizza's last stores in Italy have been closed after the firm that operated its outlets in the country filed for bankruptcy, reports say. Franchise holder ePizza SpA was hit by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story. Domino's had struggled to win over customers in the...
