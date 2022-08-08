ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
LE RAY, NY
literock973.com

Ithaca green-lights repairs at wastewater facility

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in the Town of Ithaca are working on the sewer system. Improvements are planned at the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility. Officials say a boiler needs to be replaced right away. Director of Engineering Dan Thaete says more repairs are to come. It’ll cost...
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Cortland’s Clinton Avenue project nearing completion

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several roads in Cortland are being repaired. One project that’s set to end in the next few months is Clinton Avenue. Bob Haight at the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce says progress is visible. For shops along the way, Haight says it’s been business...
CORTLAND, NY
GALLERY: Tensions Rise on Cayuga Lake

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Today’s action picked up right where it left off in the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. So far, this northern fishery is proving to be unlike any other on the 2022 Bass Pro Tour. Finding the right honey hole...
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
15 Best Waterfalls Near Ithaca, New York (Largest & Most Beautiful)

Ithaca, New York is a gorgeous area of the United States that has over 150 waterfalls in the region. It is an area home to bears, hardwoods, and glacier-carved landforms. It is also the home to Cornell University and a history of mills. If you are visiting Ithaca you will...
Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
ITHACA, NY
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Internal Poll Shows Tenney Winning Republican Primary

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Monday released the results of an internal poll showing she will win the upcoming Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District. According to the polling, Tenney of New Hartford has a 46-point lead over her two GOP opponents Mario Fratto of Geneva and George Phillips of Broome County.
