Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Ithaca green-lights repairs at wastewater facility
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in the Town of Ithaca are working on the sewer system. Improvements are planned at the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility. Officials say a boiler needs to be replaced right away. Director of Engineering Dan Thaete says more repairs are to come. It’ll cost...
Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
Cortland’s Clinton Avenue project nearing completion
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several roads in Cortland are being repaired. One project that’s set to end in the next few months is Clinton Avenue. Bob Haight at the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce says progress is visible. For shops along the way, Haight says it’s been business...
GALLERY: Tensions Rise on Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Today’s action picked up right where it left off in the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. So far, this northern fishery is proving to be unlike any other on the 2022 Bass Pro Tour. Finding the right honey hole...
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
15 Best Waterfalls Near Ithaca, New York (Largest & Most Beautiful)
Ithaca, New York is a gorgeous area of the United States that has over 150 waterfalls in the region. It is an area home to bears, hardwoods, and glacier-carved landforms. It is also the home to Cornell University and a history of mills. If you are visiting Ithaca you will...
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
Farmers’ Almanac Makes “Significant” Prediction For Winter In Upstate NY
The Farmers' Almanac is getting a jump on their predictions for Winter 2022. The big question is - how cold and snowy will it be here in Upstate New York?. With plenty of summer left to enjoy, maybe what is in store for us this winter is the last thing on your mind.
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
CNY developer wants to build $250M lakefront community with 500 homes, hotel and golf course
Cicero, N.Y. – A local developer is proposing a $250 million project that would turn Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club into a mix of hundreds of homes, stores, restaurants and a luxury hotel on Oneida Lake. The proposal for Lakeshore Village includes more than 500 apartments, townhomes, luxury condos...
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Internal Poll Shows Tenney Winning Republican Primary
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Monday released the results of an internal poll showing she will win the upcoming Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District. According to the polling, Tenney of New Hartford has a 46-point lead over her two GOP opponents Mario Fratto of Geneva and George Phillips of Broome County.
