My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO